Bull Mania wrote:
If the club can get some of the absolute basics right I.E making sure press releases are grammatically correct, stop with cock-ups like banning food, then that will go along way. I really hope they sack the person who's doing the press releases (i don't want anyone to lose their job, but if you can't do the job you're paid for, you shouldn't be in it i'm afraid) Give it to a fan who i'm sure would do it for free.
That's exactly the way it is. I don't know the lad from Adam. He may be the nicest guy on the planet or he might be a total piece of crap. It's irrelevant. If I was god awful at my job, I would expect to be relieved of it, regardless of whether I made a good cup of tea or not (unless I was a tealady obviously). And he is awful at his job.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:21 am
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
paulwalker71 wrote:
Looking forward to this being posted up
Although I still will need a bit of convincing that we're not being fed a load of bullsh!t. To clarify, I have no problem with the two guys from this forum, its the guy across the table that I might have some problem believing!
Yeah, as I said before I can only report on what I have been told. He seemed enthusiastic and knowledgeable, and didn't dodge any of our questions (even when I asked him if he was a RFL stooge sent to skin us poor fans one last time).
Personally speaking, I was pretty disconsolate with the club this year, but after talking to him I will be getting a season ticket next year. He deffo sold me that!
I did also say that if only he could speak to everyone like he spoke to us many nerves would be allayed and we can start looking forward to what promises to be a bright future. Just not in the short term....
Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:46 am
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1030
Location: Waiting
Fr13daY wrote:
Yeah, as I said before I can only report on what I have been told. He seemed enthusiastic and knowledgeable, and didn't dodge any of our questions (even when I asked him if he was a RFL stooge sent to skin us poor fans one last time).
Personally speaking, I was pretty disconsolate with the club this year, but after talking to him I will be getting a season ticket next year. He deffo sold me that!
I did also say that if only he could speak to everyone like he spoke to us many nerves would be allayed and we can start looking forward to what promises to be a bright future. Just not in the short term....
I like the noises that are coming from you. You are giving me hope.
Thank you.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:30 am
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9424
Location: Bradbados
I've got just one question.
If the owners are happy to speak to a couple of fans, in person, before the game, and then have the results of that meeting put on a message board, then why the hell don't they just organise a proper forum and speak to the fans en masse? Are they just shy? Jesus, they might even sell a drop of beer...
Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:46 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2528
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulliac wrote:
I've got just one question.
If the owners are happy to speak to a couple of fans, in person, before the game, and then have the results of that meeting put on a message board, then why the hell don't they just organise a proper forum and speak to the fans en masse? Are they just shy? Jesus, they might even sell a drop of beer...
Or even a simple "send us in your questions, we'll collate them, and then post something on the website with all the answers" would do the job. Ok, we might struggle to read the answers if they don't type them personally and they let their "media executive" do it, but I would think it would be quite easy for them to do that and it could be of very large benefit in getting some supporters back on side.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:51 am
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 754
because on here is not an official bulls source so if the RFL were to kick off about plans been leaked it hasn't come directly from the club?
They can say "it wasn't us that dun it guvnor"
Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:52 am
|
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Joined:
Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pmPosts:
383Location:
A floating palace of ignorance
Bulliac wrote:
I've got just one question.
If the owners are happy to speak to a couple of fans, in person, before the game, and then have the results of that meeting put on a message board, then why the hell don't they just organise a proper forum and speak to the fans en masse? Are they just shy? Jesus, they might even sell a drop of beer...
Well, yes we put that to him (as there was only Andrew Chalmers there) too.
He said that he wanted to get the building blocks of the club stable before approaching the fans. He realises we have sold a load of poop in the past and doesn't want to do that, however we did say that the lack of contact was very concerning, and the dearth of information just set rife rumour none of which can be good for the club. We did say that communication with the fans was essential and he did recognise that though. Although we are halfway through the season they have only been in charge for 4 months; a matter of weeks really, and this was from a carte blanche start; no players, no staff, no offices, no training ground, they didn't even have a photocopier so it is a building process and more fan-club contact will be imminent.
We suggested an 'ask Andrew' email address in which he could answer questions and put them on the website initially, although a fans forum is in the offing, as well as some focus groups which are happening now (apparently).
I've written up what I can remember and sent it to FA to add/change/update. When he has done that I'll send it to AC asking him to verify we haven't misrepresented him and then I'll put it up here. And answer any questions you may have, that we can answer too.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:52 am
|
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Joined:
Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pmPosts:
383Location:
A floating palace of ignorance
HamsterChops wrote:
Or even a simple "send us in your questions, we'll collate them, and then post something on the website with all the answers" would do the job. Ok, we might struggle to read the answers if they don't type them personally and they let their "media executive" do it, but I would think it would be quite easy for them to do that and it could be of very large benefit in getting some supporters back on side.
Ha! Exactly! Thats just what we said!
