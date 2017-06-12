Bulliac wrote: I've got just one question.



If the owners are happy to speak to a couple of fans, in person, before the game, and then have the results of that meeting put on a message board, then why the hell don't they just organise a proper forum and speak to the fans en masse? Are they just shy? Jesus, they might even sell a drop of beer...

Well, yes we put that to him (as there was only Andrew Chalmers there) too.He said that he wanted to get the building blocks of the club stable before approaching the fans. He realises we have sold a load of poop in the past and doesn't want to do that, however we did say that the lack of contact was very concerning, and the dearth of information just set rife rumour none of which can be good for the club. We did say that communication with the fans was essential and he did recognise that though. Although we are halfway through the season they have only been in charge for 4 months; a matter of weeks really, and this was from a carte blanche start; no players, no staff, no offices, no training ground, they didn't even have a photocopier so it is a building process and more fan-club contact will be imminent.We suggested an 'ask Andrew' email address in which he could answer questions and put them on the website initially, although a fans forum is in the offing, as well as some focus groups which are happening now (apparently).I've written up what I can remember and sent it to FA to add/change/update. When he has done that I'll send it to AC asking him to verify we haven't misrepresented him and then I'll put it up here. And answer any questions you may have, that we can answer too.