Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:52 am
Bull Mania wrote:
If the club can get some of the absolute basics right I.E making sure press releases are grammatically correct, stop with cock-ups like banning food, then that will go along way. I really hope they sack the person who's doing the press releases (i don't want anyone to lose their job, but if you can't do the job you're paid for, you shouldn't be in it i'm afraid) Give it to a fan who i'm sure would do it for free.


That's exactly the way it is. I don't know the lad from Adam. He may be the nicest guy on the planet or he might be a total piece of crap. It's irrelevant. If I was god awful at my job, I would expect to be relieved of it, regardless of whether I made a good cup of tea or not (unless I was a tealady obviously). And he is awful at his job.

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:21 am
paulwalker71 wrote:
Looking forward to this being posted up

Although I still will need a bit of convincing that we're not being fed a load of bullsh!t. To clarify, I have no problem with the two guys from this forum, its the guy across the table that I might have some problem believing!


Yeah, as I said before I can only report on what I have been told. He seemed enthusiastic and knowledgeable, and didn't dodge any of our questions (even when I asked him if he was a RFL stooge sent to skin us poor fans one last time).

Personally speaking, I was pretty disconsolate with the club this year, but after talking to him I will be getting a season ticket next year. He deffo sold me that!

I did also say that if only he could speak to everyone like he spoke to us many nerves would be allayed and we can start looking forward to what promises to be a bright future. Just not in the short term....
Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:46 am
Fr13daY wrote:
Yeah, as I said before I can only report on what I have been told. He seemed enthusiastic and knowledgeable, and didn't dodge any of our questions (even when I asked him if he was a RFL stooge sent to skin us poor fans one last time).

Personally speaking, I was pretty disconsolate with the club this year, but after talking to him I will be getting a season ticket next year. He deffo sold me that!

I did also say that if only he could speak to everyone like he spoke to us many nerves would be allayed and we can start looking forward to what promises to be a bright future. Just not in the short term....

I like the noises that are coming from you. You are giving me hope.

Thank you.
