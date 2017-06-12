paulwalker71 wrote: Looking forward to this being posted up



Although I still will need a bit of convincing that we're not being fed a load of bullsh!t. To clarify, I have no problem with the two guys from this forum, its the guy across the table that I might have some problem believing!

Yeah, as I said before I can only report on what I have been told. He seemed enthusiastic and knowledgeable, and didn't dodge any of our questions (even when I asked him if he was a RFL stooge sent to skin us poor fans one last time).Personally speaking, I was pretty disconsolate with the club this year, but after talking to him I will be getting a season ticket next year. He deffo sold me that!I did also say that if only he could speak to everyone like he spoke to us many nerves would be allayed and we can start looking forward to what promises to be a bright future. Just not in the short term....