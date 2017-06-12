Bully_Boxer wrote: Whilst I am interested in hearing 'something', I would have to take anything said with a small dose of salt. Given what we have seen so far has been less than professional, why would we assume they're capable of delivering what they're planning?

Well quite. I'm just a name on the internet, and you can either believe what I say or not. That's one of the reasons I asked for someone with more 'clout' than me from this board to come along, to add some weight, and was grateful to FA for coming along and asking some more pertinent questions than I could too.But, I completely see your point, and you can either chose to believe what I report or not. Much the same as us thinking that despite AC answering our questions fully and truthfully, we will only see if he delivers on them in the fullness of time.