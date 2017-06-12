WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:32 am
Bully_Boxer User avatar
debaser wrote:
Glad to see he gave that a suitably sensible response. That bodes well for the rest of the questions.

More importantly, why hasn't he done anything about it!?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:39 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Fr13daY wrote:
We did mention the spelling/grammar and he did get back to us about that too. He said they were going to give the lad a dyslexia test and if he passed that they were going to run a drug test on him....


I hope there's more to that particular topic. If the answer was just "Yeah we know, he's a f***ing idiot isn't he hahaha" and then ignore it and carry on, then it's not dealing with the problem. They shouldn't be testing him for drugs, they should be sacking him. I don't accept this idea that he's learning the job because the mistakes he makes consistently and repeatedly are the exact same mistakes he made last time, and the time before. If you don't learn from your mistakes, then you're not trying to be better.

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:45 am
Fr13daY User avatar
HamsterChops wrote:
I hope there's more to that particular topic. If the answer was just "Yeah we know, he's a f***ing idiot isn't he hahaha" and then ignore it and carry on, then it's not dealing with the problem. They shouldn't be testing him for drugs, they should be sacking him. I don't accept this idea that he's learning the job because the mistakes he makes consistently and repeatedly are the exact same mistakes he made last time, and the time before. If you don't learn from your mistakes, then you're not trying to be better.


Yeah, it was a lighthearted comment to the question at the end of an hour of us grilling him. They are aware of this now and hopefully this issue will now go away. We did point out that it makes the club look foolish.
Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:52 am
Fr13daY User avatar
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Whilst I am interested in hearing 'something', I would have to take anything said with a small dose of salt. Given what we have seen so far has been less than professional, why would we assume they're capable of delivering what they're planning?


Well quite. I'm just a name on the internet, and you can either believe what I say or not. That's one of the reasons I asked for someone with more 'clout' than me from this board to come along, to add some weight, and was grateful to FA for coming along and asking some more pertinent questions than I could too.

But, I completely see your point, and you can either chose to believe what I report or not. Much the same as us thinking that despite AC answering our questions fully and truthfully, we will only see if he delivers on them in the fullness of time.
Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:02 am
bull on a canary Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 16, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 1
I'm assuming that the visa for Toovey will be covered. Did I hear Mick make some reference to him having returned (or going to return) to Australia recently (or soon) on BCB yesterday?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:05 am
Bully_Boxer User avatar
It's not yourself that I doubt I'm sure you will report what you were told honestly and accurate, though admittedly I don't know you from Adam!

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:11 am
Bullseye User avatar
Well both Fr13daY and FA seem quite positive which is a good sign. My concerns would be that if good news is around the corner why the club is being run so amateurishly now and people being needlessly alienated?

The latest c0ck up being ban on food and drink being brought into the stadium. Facebook is full of accounts of people being told they couldn't bring flasks and sandwiches into the stadium and them deciding not to bother coming in as a result. Utter madness.
