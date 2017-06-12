WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Meeting Andrew Chalmers

Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:32 am
Bully_Boxer
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8080
Location: Odsal Stadium
debaser wrote:
Glad to see he gave that a suitably sensible response. That bodes well for the rest of the questions.

More importantly, why hasn't he done anything about it!?

Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:39 am
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2525
Location: No longer Bradford
Fr13daY wrote:
We did mention the spelling/grammar and he did get back to us about that too. He said they were going to give the lad a dyslexia test and if he passed that they were going to run a drug test on him....


I hope there's more to that particular topic. If the answer was just "Yeah we know, he's a f***ing idiot isn't he hahaha" and then ignore it and carry on, then it's not dealing with the problem. They shouldn't be testing him for drugs, they should be sacking him. I don't accept this idea that he's learning the job because the mistakes he makes consistently and repeatedly are the exact same mistakes he made last time, and the time before. If you don't learn from your mistakes, then you're not trying to be better.
