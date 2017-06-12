Fr13daY wrote: We did mention the spelling/grammar and he did get back to us about that too. He said they were going to give the lad a dyslexia test and if he passed that they were going to run a drug test on him....

I hope there's more to that particular topic. If the answer was just "Yeah we know, he's a f***ing idiot isn't he hahaha" and then ignore it and carry on, then it's not dealing with the problem. They shouldn't be testing him for drugs, they should be sacking him. I don't accept this idea that he's learning the job because the mistakes he makes consistently and repeatedly are the exact same mistakes he made last time, and the time before. If you don't learn from your mistakes, then you're not trying to be better.