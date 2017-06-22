WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 10:18 am
John boy 13 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2012 8:41 pm
Posts: 171
WID 4
WIG 8
HFC 10
CAS 4
STH 8
WAR 6
The back to back champion of the shark-0- meter prediction league

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 12:23 pm
CuppaBrew Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2015 11:22 am
Posts: 61
Wid 10
wig 16
hfc 18
cas 10
sth 10
war 18

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:23 pm
Xykojen User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 06, 2013 1:51 pm
Posts: 131
Location: Drifting on the breeze
LEI 8
HUD 8
HFC 12
LEE 10
SAL 8
WAR 14
-Xyk

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:29 pm
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15088
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
WID 12
WIG 8
HFC 20
LEE 14
STH 20
WAR 18
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 1:35 pm
steve slippery morris User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2006 4:43 pm
Posts: 545
LEI 4
WIG 6
HFC 10
CAS 6
STH 8
WAR 16

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 2:13 pm
steamy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 08, 2012 9:36 am
Posts: 180
LEI 6
HUD 8
HFC 16
LEE 4
STH 10
WAR 14
