Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 9:43 am
BRK Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2011 3:49 pm
Posts: 219
LEI 4
WIG 14
HFC 10
LEE 2
STH 7
WAR 16

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 11:04 am
Old Feller Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 25, 2007 6:59 pm
Posts: 5366
WID 8
HUD 8
HFC 12
LEE 4
STH 10
WAR 12
1 Warrington 2 Hull 3 Wigan 4 Castleford 4 Castleford 5 St Helens 6 Leeds 7 Catalans 8 Hudedersfield 9 Widnes 10 Wakefield
11 Salford 12 Leigh
Playoffs:Warrington Hull Wigan Castleford
Four sides rejoining: Widnes Wakefield Salford Leigh
GF Winners Warrington CC Winners Wigan

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 3:56 pm
WF Rhino User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 14, 2016 11:02 am
Posts: 293
LEI 6
WIG 16
HFC 20
LEE 8
SAL 14
WAR 7

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 5:34 pm

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 6969
Location: Heart and mind at Headingley, body anywhere else in the world
LEI by 8
HUD by 4
WAK by 8
CAS by 12
SAL by 12
WAR by 6
Image

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 6:40 pm
taxi4stevesmith Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2016 8:16 pm
Posts: 177
WID 12
LEE 8
WIG 8
STH 10
HFC 12
WAR 18

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:27 pm
Sarahgrhino User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 1:58 pm
Posts: 5025
Location: walking in a rhino wonderland
LEI 18
WIG 22
WAK 12
CAS 10
STH 16
WAR 8

thanks x
That's why we are champions again!

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Wed Jun 21, 2017 7:38 pm
rhinos_bish Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 16, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 22
LEI 4
WIG 10
HFC 14
LEE 4
STH 1
WAR 10

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Thu Jun 22, 2017 12:42 am
Priestley Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:33 am
Posts: 20
WID 8
WIG 8
HFC 14
LEE 10
STH 10
WAR 10
