WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:02 am
rotherhamrhino User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Aug 30, 2005 4:14 pm
Posts: 463
HUD 12

WID 8
HUD 10
HFC 6
CAS 17
SAL 14
WAR 8

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:40 am
Phil Clarke User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Oct 12, 2015 1:55 pm
Posts: 115
Location: Wigan
HUD 10
Wigan Warriors will always be the biggest club in the world of rugby league
I own the RL Gods

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:40 am
ducknumber1 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 15, 2011 7:13 pm
Posts: 206
HUD 2

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:32 am
BRK Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2011 3:49 pm
Posts: 218
STH 7

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:12 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15082
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
STH 14
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BRK, Fev 1979, Google [Bot], Gotcha, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, Norton123, OldFart2, sgtwilko, WF Rhino and 195 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,9961,78676,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM