Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:28 pm
FoxyRhino






This week's results

Week 18
Leigh 50 Wigan 34 - Leigh by 16
Salford 10 Hull FC 34 - Hull Fc by 24
St Helens 26 Widnes 10 - St Helens by 16
Catalans 12 Huddersfield 56 - Huddersfield by 44
Wakefield 16 Leeds 18 - Leeds by 2
Castleford 36 Warrington 16 - Castleford by 20


This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.

8 Xykojen (Predictor of the week)
7 Deanos Rhinos, Rhinos69, The Biffs Back
6 Sarahgrhino, ThePrinter
5 Frosties., Him, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith
4 Biff Tannen, BRK, Cuppabrew, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, John Boy 13, Old Feller, Rhino-Mark, Rodhutch, Steve Slippery Morris,Tigertot, WF Rhino
3 Broad Ings Warrior, Ducknumber1, Finglas, Jamie101, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com, Tvoc
2 Carisma HFC, Phil Clarke, Priestley
0 Loiner81


Overall Table
81 Xykojen
78 ThePrinter
77 Steamy
76 Priestley, Tad Rhino
75 The Biffs Back
73 BRK, Tvoc
72 Jamie101
71 Ducknumber1, WF Rhino
70 FoxyRhino, Him, Rhinos69, Southstander.com, Steve Slippery Morris
69 Deanos Rhinos, John Boy 13, Loiner81, Old Feller, Rhino-Mark
68 Rodhutch
67 Cuppabrew, Finglas, Frosties.
66 Tigertot
65 Rhinos_bish, Taxi4stevesmith
64 Biff Tannen, Broad Ings Warrior, Sarahgrhino
63 Carisma HFC
62 Rotherhamrhino
61 Phil Clarke, Rhino46
56 Highbury Rhino
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head

There isn't a regular round of games next weekend due to the Challenge Cup Quarter Finals but there is a rearranged game from round 16. I won't be providing an updated table after this game but rather after the week 19 games.

If people wish to post their prediction for the single rearranged game first and then their other predictions later, that is fine (in which case if you make 2 separate posts rather than editing the first one, it will make it easier for me)

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Huddersfield (HUD) v St Helens (STH) - round 16 game on Friday 16th June.

Widnes (WID) v Leigh (LEI)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Wigan (WIG)
Hull FC (HFC) v Wakefield (WAK)
Leeds (LEE) v Castleford (CAS)
St Helens (STH) v Salford (SAL)
Warrington (WAR) v Catalans (CAT)

Good luck


Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:41 pm
PrinterThe




For ThePrinter

HUD - 10

Re: Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:54 pm
Him






WID 10
HUD 7
HFC 12
LEE 6
STH 7
WAR 6

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:30 pm




STH by 8


Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:21 am
tad rhino






HUD 10

LEI 8
HUD 10
HFC 14
CAS 8
STH 16
WAR 10

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:24 am
Carisma HFC






STH 10


Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:24 am
finglas






Huddersfield (HUD) v St Helens (STH) HUD 12

WID 12
HUD 12
HFC 12
CAS 16
SAL 12
CAT 12
Hail Stewie Griffin wrote:
All dumbies those Irish folk

So you've met my wife

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:44 am
RHINO-MARK





STH -8 round 16 game on Friday 16th June.

LEI-8
WIG -10
WAK-7
LEE-4
STH-10
WAR-10


Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:48 am
Him






For Huddersfield v St Helens-
HUD - 7

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 19

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:52 pm
rhinos_bish



STH 4


   
