This week's results



Week 18

Leigh 50 Wigan 34 - Leigh by 16

Salford 10 Hull FC 34 - Hull Fc by 24

St Helens 26 Widnes 10 - St Helens by 16

Catalans 12 Huddersfield 56 - Huddersfield by 44

Wakefield 16 Leeds 18 - Leeds by 2

Castleford 36 Warrington 16 - Castleford by 20





This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.



8 Xykojen (Predictor of the week)

7 Deanos Rhinos, Rhinos69, The Biffs Back

6 Sarahgrhino, ThePrinter

5 Frosties., Him, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith

4 Biff Tannen, BRK, Cuppabrew, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, John Boy 13, Old Feller, Rhino-Mark, Rodhutch, Steve Slippery Morris,Tigertot, WF Rhino

3 Broad Ings Warrior, Ducknumber1, Finglas, Jamie101, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com, Tvoc

2 Carisma HFC, Phil Clarke, Priestley

0 Loiner81





Overall Table

81 Xykojen

78 ThePrinter

77 Steamy

76 Priestley, Tad Rhino

75 The Biffs Back

73 BRK, Tvoc

72 Jamie101

71 Ducknumber1, WF Rhino

70 FoxyRhino, Him, Rhinos69, Southstander.com, Steve Slippery Morris

69 Deanos Rhinos, John Boy 13, Loiner81, Old Feller, Rhino-Mark

68 Rodhutch

67 Cuppabrew, Finglas, Frosties.

66 Tigertot

65 Rhinos_bish, Taxi4stevesmith

64 Biff Tannen, Broad Ings Warrior, Sarahgrhino

63 Carisma HFC

62 Rotherhamrhino

61 Phil Clarke, Rhino46

56 Highbury Rhino

40 Dave1612

24 William Eve

6 FGB

5 Mr. Zucchini Head



There isn't a regular round of games next weekend due to the Challenge Cup Quarter Finals but there is a rearranged game from round 16. I won't be providing an updated table after this game but rather after the week 19 games.



If people wish to post their prediction for the single rearranged game first and then their other predictions later, that is fine (in which case if you make 2 separate posts rather than editing the first one, it will make it easier for me)



If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).



Huddersfield (HUD) v St Helens (STH) - round 16 game on Friday 16th June.



Widnes (WID) v Leigh (LEI)

Huddersfield (HUD) v Wigan (WIG)

Hull FC (HFC) v Wakefield (WAK)

Leeds (LEE) v Castleford (CAS)

St Helens (STH) v Salford (SAL)

Warrington (WAR) v Catalans (CAT)



Good luck