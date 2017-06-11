This week's results
Week 18
Leigh 50 Wigan 34 - Leigh by 16
Salford 10 Hull FC 34 - Hull Fc by 24
St Helens 26 Widnes 10 - St Helens by 16
Catalans 12 Huddersfield 56 - Huddersfield by 44
Wakefield 16 Leeds 18 - Leeds by 2
Castleford 36 Warrington 16 - Castleford by 20
This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
8 Xykojen (Predictor of the week)
7 Deanos Rhinos, Rhinos69, The Biffs Back
6 Sarahgrhino, ThePrinter
5 Frosties., Him, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith
4 Biff Tannen, BRK, Cuppabrew, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, John Boy 13, Old Feller, Rhino-Mark, Rodhutch, Steve Slippery Morris,Tigertot, WF Rhino
3 Broad Ings Warrior, Ducknumber1, Finglas, Jamie101, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com, Tvoc
2 Carisma HFC, Phil Clarke, Priestley
0 Loiner81
Overall Table
81 Xykojen
78 ThePrinter
77 Steamy
76 Priestley, Tad Rhino
75 The Biffs Back
73 BRK, Tvoc
72 Jamie101
71 Ducknumber1, WF Rhino
70 FoxyRhino, Him, Rhinos69, Southstander.com, Steve Slippery Morris
69 Deanos Rhinos, John Boy 13, Loiner81, Old Feller, Rhino-Mark
68 Rodhutch
67 Cuppabrew, Finglas, Frosties.
66 Tigertot
65 Rhinos_bish, Taxi4stevesmith
64 Biff Tannen, Broad Ings Warrior, Sarahgrhino
63 Carisma HFC
62 Rotherhamrhino
61 Phil Clarke, Rhino46
56 Highbury Rhino
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head
There isn't a regular round of games next weekend due to the Challenge Cup Quarter Finals but there is a rearranged game from round 16. I won't be providing an updated table after this game but rather after the week 19 games.
If people wish to post their prediction for the single rearranged game first and then their other predictions later, that is fine (in which case if you make 2 separate posts rather than editing the first one, it will make it easier for me)
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Huddersfield (HUD) v St Helens (STH) - round 16 game on Friday 16th June.
Widnes (WID) v Leigh (LEI)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Wigan (WIG)
Hull FC (HFC) v Wakefield (WAK)
Leeds (LEE) v Castleford (CAS)
St Helens (STH) v Salford (SAL)
Warrington (WAR) v Catalans (CAT)
Good luck
Week 18
Leigh 50 Wigan 34 - Leigh by 16
Salford 10 Hull FC 34 - Hull Fc by 24
St Helens 26 Widnes 10 - St Helens by 16
Catalans 12 Huddersfield 56 - Huddersfield by 44
Wakefield 16 Leeds 18 - Leeds by 2
Castleford 36 Warrington 16 - Castleford by 20
This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.
8 Xykojen (Predictor of the week)
7 Deanos Rhinos, Rhinos69, The Biffs Back
6 Sarahgrhino, ThePrinter
5 Frosties., Him, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Taxi4stevesmith
4 Biff Tannen, BRK, Cuppabrew, FoxyRhino, Highbury Rhino, John Boy 13, Old Feller, Rhino-Mark, Rodhutch, Steve Slippery Morris,Tigertot, WF Rhino
3 Broad Ings Warrior, Ducknumber1, Finglas, Jamie101, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com, Tvoc
2 Carisma HFC, Phil Clarke, Priestley
0 Loiner81
Overall Table
81 Xykojen
78 ThePrinter
77 Steamy
76 Priestley, Tad Rhino
75 The Biffs Back
73 BRK, Tvoc
72 Jamie101
71 Ducknumber1, WF Rhino
70 FoxyRhino, Him, Rhinos69, Southstander.com, Steve Slippery Morris
69 Deanos Rhinos, John Boy 13, Loiner81, Old Feller, Rhino-Mark
68 Rodhutch
67 Cuppabrew, Finglas, Frosties.
66 Tigertot
65 Rhinos_bish, Taxi4stevesmith
64 Biff Tannen, Broad Ings Warrior, Sarahgrhino
63 Carisma HFC
62 Rotherhamrhino
61 Phil Clarke, Rhino46
56 Highbury Rhino
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head
There isn't a regular round of games next weekend due to the Challenge Cup Quarter Finals but there is a rearranged game from round 16. I won't be providing an updated table after this game but rather after the week 19 games.
If people wish to post their prediction for the single rearranged game first and then their other predictions later, that is fine (in which case if you make 2 separate posts rather than editing the first one, it will make it easier for me)
If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).
Huddersfield (HUD) v St Helens (STH) - round 16 game on Friday 16th June.
Widnes (WID) v Leigh (LEI)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Wigan (WIG)
Hull FC (HFC) v Wakefield (WAK)
Leeds (LEE) v Castleford (CAS)
St Helens (STH) v Salford (SAL)
Warrington (WAR) v Catalans (CAT)
Good luck