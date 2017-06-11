charlies son wrote: What a great performance from the lads at Sheffield,after all the negative posts lets give some support to them after a really solid 80 minute show today.Some great tries and some of the young lads were great well led by Simon Grix at loose forward,was worried that Yere and Lo would be too strong for our young right hand side but James Woodburn Hall ripped Yere to pieces and helped young Connor Mcgrath to a hat trick and scored two himself.Well done to a great team performance and I hope confidence is now restored.Best showing of the season by far keep it up lads.

Wow where did that come from I have to be honest I was worried before the game but what a great effort by the lads all of them played really well and whilst Sheffield were poor I think it was because we demoralised them after taking an early lead and played some great rugby with good wing play for once we had centres that can pass!Well done to all the team which included the Salford DR lads who did not let us down and especially our young 'uns what a gamble maybe forced on Richard but it paid off, it was like men against boys but this time the boys were too slick and fast for the old men!!!Well chuffed we have had some bad days against the Seagulls, lets roll on now and try pick Fev off for top 4, it is still a possible but we have to win the next two games and see how Fev cope with 3 games in 10 days!If we had lost it would have been game over for 4th and they would have been breathing down our neck for 5th but this has put us out of sight really.