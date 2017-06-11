WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Brilliant win

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:02 pm
charlies son

Joined: Mon Jun 06, 2011 8:44 pm
Posts: 28
What a great performance from the lads at Sheffield,after all the negative posts lets give some support to them after a really solid 80 minute show today.Some great tries and some of the young lads were great well led by Simon Grix at loose forward,was worried that Yere and Lo would be too strong for our young right hand side but James Woodburn Hall ripped Yere to pieces and helped young Connor Mcgrath to a hat trick and scored two himself.Well done to a great team performance and I hope confidence is now restored.Best showing of the season by far keep it up lads.

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:04 pm
Tony Fax
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 6066
Location: Halifax, the sleeping giants of Rugby League
charlies son wrote:
after all the negative posts lets give some support to side


:lol: No chance of that on here, Charlie mate. All doom and gloom constantly sticking the boot in by the same old motley crew, with resident whinge bag huddshay always pisssed. Tis no wonder it's tumbleweed time on here most of the time. Well done Fax, and for gods sake, don't read the garbage on here, except my posts of course! :D
AM I RIGHT? I'M NOT WRONG!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 10:58 pm
Sideshow Bob
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Nov 05, 2002 7:47 am
Posts: 111
Location: Cranwell, Lincs
Haven't seen it yet sa I'm currently sat in departures at Denver Int. Can't wait to see it on Fax TV when I get home (great value at less than a pound a week)

Users browsing this forum: Faxtastic123 and 41 guests

Subject: Message:
   
