What a great performance from the lads at Sheffield,after all the negative posts lets give some support to them after a really solid 80 minute show today.Some great tries and some of the young lads were great well led by Simon Grix at loose forward,was worried that Yere and Lo would be too strong for our young right hand side but James Woodburn Hall ripped Yere to pieces and helped young Connor Mcgrath to a hat trick and scored two himself.Well done to a great team performance and I hope confidence is now restored.Best showing of the season by far keep it up lads.