Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:48 pm
Watched Salford game again and didn't think Fifita had his best game for us...played decent but nowhere near his best....we've lost him for this but on the flip side...there's Grix, Hadley, Bill Tupou, Allgood and possibly Kirmond who didn't play last time so although Fifita is a huge miss we go there with arguably a stronger squad!

My only concern is tough game after tough game..how much have we got in reserve? Been a few rested and looked after so hopefully we should be ok....when we went 10-18 to Leeds with 20 to go I honestly thought they were gonna run away with it as we looked a tired side...the way we fought to the end says everything about this group...lets hope it's the same Thursday and the result will take care of itself...
