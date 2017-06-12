WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford QF

Re: Salford QF

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:50 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
6 here :thumb:

Re: Salford QF

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:03 pm
acko User avatar
Free-scoring winger
2 Here on Bus 4








Re: Salford QF

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:51 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
Be interesting to see if Dean Hadley's name is on the team sheet.

Re: Salford QF

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:02 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
chissitt wrote:
Be interesting to see if Dean Hadley's name is on the team sheet.


As in being "cup tied" ?

Re: Salford QF

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:18 pm
djcool Free-scoring winger
According to CC Dean IS allowed to play in the cup for us

Re: Salford QF

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:21 pm
chissitt Silver RLFANS Member
wrencat1873 wrote:
As in being "cup tied" ?

If Radford allows him to play for us in the cup, then I would imagine he's likely to have written him off for the rest of the season baring in mind when they were crippled with injuries he refused the opportunity to recall him, so if that's the case hopefully he'll remain with us till the end of the season.

Re: Salford QF

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:23 pm
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Dean was a big reason we didn't concede more on Saturday, he doesn't seem to want to go back does he?
Re: Salford QF

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 7:46 pm
alegend Stevo's Armpit

4 players out for Q F who would be in most fans 13. Still going there with a team that could win.Just shows how far we have come since Mr Carter took over.

Re: Salford QF

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:28 pm
Mr Bliss User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
Dean was a big reason we didn't concede more on Saturday, he doesn't seem to want to go back does he?


Named as MOM for Trinity in RLE.
Re: Salford QF

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:31 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
It's going to be tough without Johnston Miller Arona Fifita and add Walker who was meant to be back up
We are handling it but we are down to the last props and last half backs.

And I still fancy us.
