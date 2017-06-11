WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Salford QF

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:53 pm
cosmicat Cheeky half-back
Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 555
Let's take a good following to Salford we've got great chance of another semi final who's going ? come on trin

Re: Salford QF

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:56 pm
Big lads mate Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3095
cosmicat wrote:
Let's take a good following to Salford we've got great chance of another semi final who's going ? come on trin

I heard last week the third bus was filling up nicely :thumb:

Re: Salford QF

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:17 pm
wakeytrin Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Thu Oct 30, 2008 8:36 pm
Posts: 2621
Location: The sunny side of Wakey
Three of us going :)
Re: Salford QF

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:29 pm
JINJER User avatar
Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6276
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
Watching from a bar in Nerja.
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM