WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jackanory Jackanory

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Jackanory Jackanory

 
Post a reply

Jackanory Jackanory

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:34 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5546
Location: South Stand.....bored
Once upon a time, in a land not so far away, a friendly wizard called Tony came to visit. He cast a spell on an underperforming old Giant, and the results turned round. Soon, the friendly wizard enabled thousands of goblins to go to the promised land of the Wembley Arch, and all the little goblins came back home full of wobbly juice, and a shiny pot to sing about.

Soon, Tony brought a new friend to the town, called Willie. Willie and Tony played well together, Magic pixie dust was sprinkled over the elves that they were in charge of, and Tony, Willie and the elves went back to the promised land, two more times. The little goblins came too, and sang their songs about winning the shiny pot two more times, and drinking more wobbly juice.

Soon though, Tony and Willie were not so friendly, so Tony said he didn't want to play with Willie anymore, so instead, he started to play with wicked Richard. Little goblins from around the kingdom warned what wicked Richard was like, but Tony didn't listen.

The years were passing by, and and some of Tony's elves were getting very old, and they needed replacing. So Tony asked his fairy Godfather Simon for some magic beans, so he could get some new elves. Tony wasn't very wise with magic beans, throwing them everywhere, most of them at a silly elf called Roy. The other new elves were very silly, too, but Tony wouldn't listen.

Three times, Tony and his elves went to the land of draws, and once more to the promised land, but they didn't come home with the shiny pot, or the Holy grail, but the little goblins still drank the wobbly juice.

Four months went past, and Tony and the elves met up again, but the magic wasn't there anymore. The elves played well, once though, against some other elves from a kingdom far far away. Those elves had only just woken up, but our elves won a shiny cup that looked nice, but didn't mean much.

The weeks went by, and there was something wrong. The elves were terrible. They even went to a land where the men goblins never wore shirts, and dunk Brown wobbly juice. They played another group of elves there, whose best elves were very poorly, yet our elves still couldn't win.

Tony refused to say the truth about his and and the fairy Godfather refused to say ANYTHING.

The goblins weren't happy, and kept banging their heads against the castle walls. And they all continue to live unhappy, ever after, unless the fairy godfather listens.

The end.
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Jackanory Jackanory

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:42 pm
Bobby_Peru User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1822
Location: Just turning your corner now
I prefer the audiobook version as read by Bernard Cribbins
Image

Re: Jackanory Jackanory

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:48 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 217
Location: Dubai
I've got the Agar version of that audiobook.

It looked in great nick when it arrived in the post, but when it played it was just awful and I couldn't understand it. Now it's at the bottom of the pile (of my CDs).

Re: Jackanory Jackanory

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 6:40 pm
Big Ask User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 22, 2007 1:40 pm
Posts: 3109
Location: Doha, Qatar - Home of the 2022 World Cup
As told by Vincent Price
Fat blokes in the mud, flat caps, bogs that drain pi55 directly onto your boots - Now it's all 'Big Ask', 'Arm Wrestle', 'Collision' 'Contact' 'Facials' 'Upper Body Strength' 'Big Units' 'Scooting from Dummy Half' 'Energy Levels' 'Laying the Platform' and 'T-R-Y'.

Re: Jackanory Jackanory

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:41 pm
Irish Wire Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Sep 10, 2005 9:14 pm
Posts: 857
Location: Irish Republic
Very good although you seem to have too much time on your hands.

Re: Jackanory Jackanory

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:23 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 32
Based on a true story

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4everfax, Bigtom, Bondo, Brid B&W, caslad75, ColD, ComeOnYouUll, Fourpointtry, fun time frankie, Ganson's Optician, Geoff, Google Adsense [Bot], invmatt, Irish Wire, jj86, JonnoTheGreat, karetaker, Logger, Moving Forward, Paddyfc, proper-shaped-balls, ratticusfinch, Rogues Gallery, runningman29, scottty, ScottyWire, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, shithead, The Magic Rat, TheDoc, TrevorGrice, WalterWizard, Who are ya!!, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, worthing wire, Wrath, year of the viking and 519 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,0832,38976,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
24
- 25WORKINGTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
24
- 32HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
0
- 54HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
12
- 26BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
52
- 8DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
20
- 52YORK  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
62
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
36
- 12KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
28
- 24HEMEL  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
24
- 24BARROW  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
12
- 36FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
36
- 16WARRINGTON
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM