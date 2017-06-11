Once upon a time, in a land not so far away, a friendly wizard called Tony came to visit. He cast a spell on an underperforming old Giant, and the results turned round. Soon, the friendly wizard enabled thousands of goblins to go to the promised land of the Wembley Arch, and all the little goblins came back home full of wobbly juice, and a shiny pot to sing about.



Soon, Tony brought a new friend to the town, called Willie. Willie and Tony played well together, Magic pixie dust was sprinkled over the elves that they were in charge of, and Tony, Willie and the elves went back to the promised land, two more times. The little goblins came too, and sang their songs about winning the shiny pot two more times, and drinking more wobbly juice.



Soon though, Tony and Willie were not so friendly, so Tony said he didn't want to play with Willie anymore, so instead, he started to play with wicked Richard. Little goblins from around the kingdom warned what wicked Richard was like, but Tony didn't listen.



The years were passing by, and and some of Tony's elves were getting very old, and they needed replacing. So Tony asked his fairy Godfather Simon for some magic beans, so he could get some new elves. Tony wasn't very wise with magic beans, throwing them everywhere, most of them at a silly elf called Roy. The other new elves were very silly, too, but Tony wouldn't listen.



Three times, Tony and his elves went to the land of draws, and once more to the promised land, but they didn't come home with the shiny pot, or the Holy grail, but the little goblins still drank the wobbly juice.



Four months went past, and Tony and the elves met up again, but the magic wasn't there anymore. The elves played well, once though, against some other elves from a kingdom far far away. Those elves had only just woken up, but our elves won a shiny cup that looked nice, but didn't mean much.



The weeks went by, and there was something wrong. The elves were terrible. They even went to a land where the men goblins never wore shirts, and dunk Brown wobbly juice. They played another group of elves there, whose best elves were very poorly, yet our elves still couldn't win.



Tony refused to say the truth about his and and the fairy Godfather refused to say ANYTHING.



The goblins weren't happy, and kept banging their heads against the castle walls. And they all continue to live unhappy, ever after, unless the fairy godfather listens.



The end.