|
ccs
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2598
|
... I'd imagine anyone reading your posts would be put off the game for life.
|
|
Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:11 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3747
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
ccs wrote:
... I'd imagine anyone reading your posts would be put off the game for life.
YAWN.
Do you have anything to add to the discussion or not?
Maybe something you can add to explain why fans are not coming to games in as many numbers as previously. How much of an effect TV has on games or not, anything or you just here to whine and troll because you're not capable of proper adult debate/discussion?
|
|
Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:16 am
|
Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6958
Location: Here there and everywhere
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
This was stated as a massive issue in the Rugby leaguer in the early 80s, funny how most clubs have increased their attendances massively since then, apart from one club...
The amount of damage done by false promises and false dawns that has seen the fans dwindle away cannot really be estimated.
However I thought it was really telling that Pearson thought he needed to give tickets away for £5 for the first home game to encourage fans of the challenge cup holders to turn up in numbers. smacked of desperation and it backfired massively.
We are now at a point where fans are expecting a big reduction on cup match or play-off games, some even complaining at paying full price or stating they aren't paying it so won't/can't come.
I know for some money is tight but I see it that in those couple of years after Pearson took over and nothing really changed, the dissapointment at Wembley in 2013 and finally culminating in Radford's first two seasons which were an unmitigated disaster that many fans who were non season ticket holders simply found better things to spend their hard earned on and with kids actually cheaper overall.
You also have the friday night situation which for quite a few is a bind.
it would need a few seasons of continued success to start the numbers increasing significantly IMHO but I fear that other factors away from the actual rugby itself have now taken affect to hinder that growth.
I personally don't think it's the outright cost because a season ticket is what, £5 a week, a child season ticket is another £1 on top. It's that some (& atm that's a significant number) just would rather spend that elsewhere.
I am aware you will disagree with this next comment.
2014/15 were only an unmitigated disaster if you were expecting the team to be in finals and lifting trophies in those seasons.
That both Pearson and Radford had quoted when Radford was appointed that a lot of deadwood on big contracts would have to be moved on and it would take a while to do this should very much be factored in to our final league position. Given the injuries we had on 2015, especially towards the end of that season, it had to be viewed as a satisfactory season.
Lets not go round in circles on this, you disagree, that's fair enough, but given the number of times this topic has been raised, I am surprised you cannot be a little more balanced about it.
|
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
|
Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:14 am
|
Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3996
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
|
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
YAWN.
Do you have anything to add to the discussion or not?
Maybe something you can add to explain why fans are not coming to games in as many numbers as previously. How much of an effect TV has on games or not, anything or you just here to whine and troll because you're not capable of proper adult debate/discussion?
YAWN!!!
You really are a drain on anyone's patience. You keep churning out the same rubbish and if anybody takes issue with it, you then start being abusive. Either accept that different people have different views or stop posting.
|
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:25 am
|
Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3747
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
|
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
I am aware you will disagree with this next comment.
2014/15 were only an unmitigated disaster if you were expecting the team to be in finals and lifting trophies in those seasons.
That both Pearson and Radford had quoted when Radford was appointed that a lot of deadwood on big contracts would have to be moved on and it would take a while to do this should very much be factored in to our final league position. Given the injuries we had on 2015, especially towards the end of that season, it had to be viewed as a satisfactory season.
Lets not go round in circles on this, you disagree, that's fair enough, but given the number of times this topic has been raised, I am surprised you cannot be a little more balanced about it.
Fans always have expectations, getting to a final with an injury ravaged team was a positive even if at the end it all went to pot for one reason and another. To then go from that and be on the verge of relegation and with some of the direst rugby we'd seen since Agar did not help putting bums on seats in the slightest. That we missed the play-offs the following season (2015) with more dross again was more in the negative column and fans that were floating supporters and quite a few season ticket holders having not just those two seasons of empty promises but quite a few seasons before and failure to resolve our halfback situation it was just the nail in the coffin for some. fans who simply wanted to spend their money doing something else and not come away feeling dissapointed and/or a waste of money.
it's a little sad that fans aren't coming back in greater numbers because the last 1.5 seasons in terms of attacking rugby is miles away from 2014/15, but is reflective of not just economics of the area but day/time of home games and that people simply find other things to do that are better VFM in their eyes, all three though effect fans with children.
FC fans have/had being amazingly loyal through barren times but at some juncture enough is enough, getting those fans back is extremely hard but what happens on the pitch is the main way to get some of them back but it will take time.
With the cup game being on sunday I think it will get over 10k easily, I prefer Sunday games myself as Friday games are not possible for me much of the year and I know I speak for many fans that are outside the locality who prefer Sunday to friday.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 5:09 am
|
Joined: Tue Jun 14, 2016 8:20 am
Posts: 1
|
Interesting topic this. Up until this season I have only missed 1 home league since we moved into the KC. This season I have already missed 2 home games. One reason is that I have changed jobs but I just don't enjoy the whole experience of coming to the home games now. The referees are poor but that has always been the case. I think the standard of rugby has gone down. I just don't miss it anymore. I wont get a season pass next year I will just pick and choose my games according to the shifts I'm working.
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:54 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14864
|
The fans are certainly backing the club this week, sold 12k for the cup game which is our biggest challenge cup crowd for 7 years, despite it being on BBC
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:10 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 11, 2007 6:26 pm
Posts: 12094
Location: south of Hull.
|
fosdyke99 wrote:
our gates would be higher,if the ludicrous situation of people not being able to buy tickets on the day was scrapped by the muppets in charge.
Absolutely, I have to travel from Grimsby. I buy online but its a pain if something happened to crop up last minute and I couldn`t make it. At least paying at the turnstile cuts that out.
|
BLACK AND WHITES
East is East,West is West,
and never the twain shall meet.
--------------------------------
"I" said the sparrow "With my bow and arrow."
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: anijay, Bing [Bot], ComeOnYouUll, davey37, easthullwesty, fosdyke99, Greavsie, indie43, Large Paws, Mild mannered Janitor, Paul Hamilton, PCollinson1990, Psyrax64, The FC Aces, Tinkerman23, Touchliner, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 193 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk
|