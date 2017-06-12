WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WHERE HAVE ALL THE FANS GONE!

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk WHERE HAVE ALL THE FANS GONE!

 
Post a reply

Re: WHERE HAVE ALL THE FANS GONE!

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:24 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2598
... I'd imagine anyone reading your posts would be put off the game for life.

Re: WHERE HAVE ALL THE FANS GONE!

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:11 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3747
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
ccs wrote:
... I'd imagine anyone reading your posts would be put off the game for life.

YAWN.
Do you have anything to add to the discussion or not?
Maybe something you can add to explain why fans are not coming to games in as many numbers as previously. How much of an effect TV has on games or not, anything or you just here to whine and troll because you're not capable of proper adult debate/discussion?

Re: WHERE HAVE ALL THE FANS GONE!

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:16 am
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6955
Location: Here there and everywhere
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
This was stated as a massive issue in the Rugby leaguer in the early 80s, funny how most clubs have increased their attendances massively since then, apart from one club...

The amount of damage done by false promises and false dawns that has seen the fans dwindle away cannot really be estimated.

However I thought it was really telling that Pearson thought he needed to give tickets away for £5 for the first home game to encourage fans of the challenge cup holders to turn up in numbers. smacked of desperation and it backfired massively.

We are now at a point where fans are expecting a big reduction on cup match or play-off games, some even complaining at paying full price or stating they aren't paying it so won't/can't come.

I know for some money is tight but I see it that in those couple of years after Pearson took over and nothing really changed, the dissapointment at Wembley in 2013 and finally culminating in Radford's first two seasons which were an unmitigated disaster that many fans who were non season ticket holders simply found better things to spend their hard earned on and with kids actually cheaper overall.
You also have the friday night situation which for quite a few is a bind.
it would need a few seasons of continued success to start the numbers increasing significantly IMHO but I fear that other factors away from the actual rugby itself have now taken affect to hinder that growth.

I personally don't think it's the outright cost because a season ticket is what, £5 a week, a child season ticket is another £1 on top. It's that some (& atm that's a significant number) just would rather spend that elsewhere.


I am aware you will disagree with this next comment.

2014/15 were only an unmitigated disaster if you were expecting the team to be in finals and lifting trophies in those seasons.

That both Pearson and Radford had quoted when Radford was appointed that a lot of deadwood on big contracts would have to be moved on and it would take a while to do this should very much be factored in to our final league position. Given the injuries we had on 2015, especially towards the end of that season, it had to be viewed as a satisfactory season.

Lets not go round in circles on this, you disagree, that's fair enough, but given the number of times this topic has been raised, I am surprised you cannot be a little more balanced about it.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: WHERE HAVE ALL THE FANS GONE!

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:14 am
Hessle Roader User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 3995
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
YAWN.
Do you have anything to add to the discussion or not?
Maybe something you can add to explain why fans are not coming to games in as many numbers as previously. How much of an effect TV has on games or not, anything or you just here to whine and troll because you're not capable of proper adult debate/discussion?


YAWN!!!

You really are a drain on anyone's patience. You keep churning out the same rubbish and if anybody takes issue with it, you then start being abusive. Either accept that different people have different views or stop posting.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND

Re: WHERE HAVE ALL THE FANS GONE!

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:25 am
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3747
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Mild mannered Janitor wrote:
I am aware you will disagree with this next comment.

2014/15 were only an unmitigated disaster if you were expecting the team to be in finals and lifting trophies in those seasons.

That both Pearson and Radford had quoted when Radford was appointed that a lot of deadwood on big contracts would have to be moved on and it would take a while to do this should very much be factored in to our final league position. Given the injuries we had on 2015, especially towards the end of that season, it had to be viewed as a satisfactory season.

Lets not go round in circles on this, you disagree, that's fair enough, but given the number of times this topic has been raised, I am surprised you cannot be a little more balanced about it.

Fans always have expectations, getting to a final with an injury ravaged team was a positive even if at the end it all went to pot for one reason and another. To then go from that and be on the verge of relegation and with some of the direst rugby we'd seen since Agar did not help putting bums on seats in the slightest. That we missed the play-offs the following season (2015) with more dross again was more in the negative column and fans that were floating supporters and quite a few season ticket holders having not just those two seasons of empty promises but quite a few seasons before and failure to resolve our halfback situation it was just the nail in the coffin for some. fans who simply wanted to spend their money doing something else and not come away feeling dissapointed and/or a waste of money.

it's a little sad that fans aren't coming back in greater numbers because the last 1.5 seasons in terms of attacking rugby is miles away from 2014/15, but is reflective of not just economics of the area but day/time of home games and that people simply find other things to do that are better VFM in their eyes, all three though effect fans with children.
FC fans have/had being amazingly loyal through barren times but at some juncture enough is enough, getting those fans back is extremely hard but what happens on the pitch is the main way to get some of them back but it will take time.

With the cup game being on sunday I think it will get over 10k easily, I prefer Sunday games myself as Friday games are not possible for me much of the year and I know I speak for many fans that are outside the locality who prefer Sunday to friday.

Re: WHERE HAVE ALL THE FANS GONE!

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 5:09 am
McFc Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jun 14, 2016 8:20 am
Posts: 1
Interesting topic this. Up until this season I have only missed 1 home league since we moved into the KC. This season I have already missed 2 home games. One reason is that I have changed jobs but I just don't enjoy the whole experience of coming to the home games now. The referees are poor but that has always been the case. I think the standard of rugby has gone down. I just don't miss it anymore. I wont get a season pass next year I will just pick and choose my games according to the shifts I'm working.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Airlie Frost, Bombed Out, Dave K., Google Adsense [Bot], McFc, Patterdale, Sheephead and 120 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php): failed to open stream: No such file or directory
[phpBB Debug] PHP Notice: in file /var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/footerforums.php on line 12: include(): Failed opening '/var/subsiterlfans/menu.rlfans.com/adverts/steamamp/forums1x1.php' for inclusion (include_path='.:/usr/share/php:/usr/share/pear')
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,586,43298776,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM