2014/15 were only an unmitigated disaster if you were expecting the team to be in finals and lifting trophies in those seasons.



That both Pearson and Radford had quoted when Radford was appointed that a lot of deadwood on big contracts would have to be moved on and it would take a while to do this should very much be factored in to our final league position. Given the injuries we had on 2015, especially towards the end of that season, it had to be viewed as a satisfactory season.



Lets not go round in circles on this, you disagree, that's fair enough, but given the number of times this topic has been raised, I am surprised you cannot be a little more balanced about it.

Fans always have expectations, getting to a final with an injury ravaged team was a positive even if at the end it all went to pot for one reason and another. To then go from that and be on the verge of relegation and with some of the direst rugby we'd seen since Agar did not help putting bums on seats in the slightest. That we missed the play-offs the following season (2015) with more dross again was more in the negative column and fans that were floating supporters and quite a few season ticket holders having not just those two seasons of empty promises but quite a few seasons before and failure to resolve our halfback situation it was just the nail in the coffin for some. fans who simply wanted to spend their money doing something else and not come away feeling dissapointed and/or a waste of money.it's a little sad that fans aren't coming back in greater numbers because the last 1.5 seasons in terms of attacking rugby is miles away from 2014/15, but is reflective of not just economics of the area but day/time of home games and that people simply find other things to do that are better VFM in their eyes, all three though effect fans with children.FC fans have/had being amazingly loyal through barren times but at some juncture enough is enough, getting those fans back is extremely hard but what happens on the pitch is the main way to get some of them back but it will take time.With the cup game being on sunday I think it will get over 10k easily, I prefer Sunday games myself as Friday games are not possible for me much of the year and I know I speak for many fans that are outside the locality who prefer Sunday to friday.