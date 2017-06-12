Mild mannered Janitor

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm

Posts: 6955

Location: Here there and everywhere



knockersbumpMKII wrote: This was stated as a massive issue in the Rugby leaguer in the early 80s, funny how most clubs have increased their attendances massively since then, apart from one club...



The amount of damage done by false promises and false dawns that has seen the fans dwindle away cannot really be estimated.



However I thought it was really telling that Pearson thought he needed to give tickets away for £5 for the first home game to encourage fans of the challenge cup holders to turn up in numbers. smacked of desperation and it backfired massively.



We are now at a point where fans are expecting a big reduction on cup match or play-off games, some even complaining at paying full price or stating they aren't paying it so won't/can't come.



I know for some money is tight but I see it that in those couple of years after Pearson took over and nothing really changed, the dissapointment at Wembley in 2013 and finally culminating in Radford's first two seasons which were an unmitigated disaster that many fans who were non season ticket holders simply found better things to spend their hard earned on and with kids actually cheaper overall.

You also have the friday night situation which for quite a few is a bind.

it would need a few seasons of continued success to start the numbers increasing significantly IMHO but I fear that other factors away from the actual rugby itself have now taken affect to hinder that growth.



I personally don't think it's the outright cost because a season ticket is what, £5 a week, a child season ticket is another £1 on top. It's that some (& atm that's a significant number) just would rather spend that elsewhere.



I am aware you will disagree with this next comment.



2014/15 were only an unmitigated disaster if you were expecting the team to be in finals and lifting trophies in those seasons.



That both Pearson and Radford had quoted when Radford was appointed that a lot of deadwood on big contracts would have to be moved on and it would take a while to do this should very much be factored in to our final league position. Given the injuries we had on 2015, especially towards the end of that season, it had to be viewed as a satisfactory season.



Lets not go round in circles on this, you disagree, that's fair enough, but given the number of times this topic has been raised, I am surprised you cannot be a little more balanced about it. I am aware you will disagree with this next comment.2014/15 were only an unmitigated disaster if you were expecting the team to be in finals and lifting trophies in those seasons.That both Pearson and Radford had quoted when Radford was appointed that a lot of deadwood on big contracts would have to be moved on and it would take a while to do this should very much be factored in to our final league position. Given the injuries we had on 2015, especially towards the end of that season, it had to be viewed as a satisfactory season.Lets not go round in circles on this, you disagree, that's fair enough, but given the number of times this topic has been raised, I am surprised you cannot be a little more balanced about it. Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0 Hessle Roader

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am

Posts: 3995

Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.

knockersbumpMKII wrote: YAWN.

Do you have anything to add to the discussion or not?

Maybe something you can add to explain why fans are not coming to games in as many numbers as previously. How much of an effect TV has on games or not, anything or you just here to whine and troll because you're not capable of proper adult debate/discussion?



YAWN!!!



You really are a drain on anyone's patience. You keep churning out the same rubbish and if anybody takes issue with it, you then start being abusive. Either accept that different people have different views or stop posting. YAWN!!!You really are a drain on anyone's patience. You keep churning out the same rubbish and if anybody takes issue with it, you then start being abusive. Either accept that different people have different views or stop posting. JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm

Posts: 3744

Location: Letchworth Garden City,

Mild mannered Janitor wrote: I am aware you will disagree with this next comment.



2014/15 were only an unmitigated disaster if you were expecting the team to be in finals and lifting trophies in those seasons.



That both Pearson and Radford had quoted when Radford was appointed that a lot of deadwood on big contracts would have to be moved on and it would take a while to do this should very much be factored in to our final league position. Given the injuries we had on 2015, especially towards the end of that season, it had to be viewed as a satisfactory season.



Lets not go round in circles on this, you disagree, that's fair enough, but given the number of times this topic has been raised, I am surprised you cannot be a little more balanced about it.

Fans always have expectations, getting to a final with an injury ravaged team was a positive even if at the end it all went to pot for one reason and another. To then go from that and be on the verge of relegation and with some of the direst rugby we'd seen since Agar did not help putting bums on seats in the slightest. That we missed the play-offs the following season (2015) with more dross again was more in the negative column and fans that were floating supporters and quite a few season ticket holders having not just those two seasons of empty promises but quite a few seasons before and failure to resolve our halfback situation it was just the nail in the coffin for some. fans who simply wanted to spend their money doing something else and not come away feeling dissapointed and/or a waste of money.



it's a little sad that fans aren't coming back in greater numbers because the last 1.5 seasons in terms of attacking rugby is miles away from 2014/15, but is reflective of not just economics of the area but day/time of home games and that people simply find other things to do that are better VFM in their eyes, all three though effect fans with children.

FC fans have/had being amazingly loyal through barren times but at some juncture enough is enough, getting those fans back is extremely hard but what happens on the pitch is the main way to get some of them back but it will take time.



With the cup game being on sunday I think it will get over 10k easily, I prefer Sunday games myself as Friday games are not possible for me much of the year and I know I speak for many fans that are outside the locality who prefer Sunday to friday. Fans always have expectations, getting to a final with an injury ravaged team was a positive even if at the end it all went to pot for one reason and another. To then go from that and be on the verge of relegation and with some of the direst rugby we'd seen since Agar did not help putting bums on seats in the slightest. That we missed the play-offs the following season (2015) with more dross again was more in the negative column and fans that were floating supporters and quite a few season ticket holders having not just those two seasons of empty promises but quite a few seasons before and failure to resolve our halfback situation it was just the nail in the coffin for some. fans who simply wanted to spend their money doing something else and not come away feeling dissapointed and/or a waste of money.it's a little sad that fans aren't coming back in greater numbers because the last 1.5 seasons in terms of attacking rugby is miles away from 2014/15, but is reflective of not just economics of the area but day/time of home games and that people simply find other things to do that are better VFM in their eyes, all three though effect fans with children.FC fans have/had being amazingly loyal through barren times but at some juncture enough is enough, getting those fans back is extremely hard but what happens on the pitch is the main way to get some of them back but it will take time.With the cup game being on sunday I think it will get over 10k easily, I prefer Sunday games myself as Friday games are not possible for me much of the year and I know I speak for many fans that are outside the locality who prefer Sunday to friday. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, knockersbumpMKII and 56 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 15 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,585,293 613 76,027 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00 CC2017 SALFORD v WAKEFIELD TV < Fri : 10:50 NRL SOUTHS v GOLD COAST TV Fri : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v ST. HELENS Fri : 20:00 CC2017 LEEDS v FEATHERSTONE TV Sat : 08:30 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sat : 10:30 NRL CRONULLA v WESTS TV Sat : 15:00 CC2017 WARRINGTON v WIGAN TV Sat : 15:30 CH TOULOUSE v LONDON Sat : 18:30 CH1 BARROW v CELTIC Sun : 07:00 NRL PARRAMATTA v ST GEORGE TV Sun : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD v NEWCASTLE Sun : 14:00 CH1 HEMEL v GLOUC Sun : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v TORONTO TV Sun : 15:00 CH1 SOUTH WALES v COVENTY Sun : 15:00 CH HULL KR v DEWSBURY Sun : 15:00 CH OLDHAM v HALIFAX Sun : 15:00 CH1 KEIGHLEY v LONDON Sun : 15:00 CH ROCHDALE v BRADFORD Sun : 15:00 CH BATLEY v SHEFFIELD Sun : 15:00 CH1 YORK v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























