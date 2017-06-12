knockersbumpMKII wrote: This was stated as a massive issue in the Rugby leaguer in the early 80s, funny how most clubs have increased their attendances massively since then, apart from one club...



The amount of damage done by false promises and false dawns that has seen the fans dwindle away cannot really be estimated.



However I thought it was really telling that Pearson thought he needed to give tickets away for £5 for the first home game to encourage fans of the challenge cup holders to turn up in numbers. smacked of desperation and it backfired massively.



We are now at a point where fans are expecting a big reduction on cup match or play-off games, some even complaining at paying full price or stating they aren't paying it so won't/can't come.



I know for some money is tight but I see it that in those couple of years after Pearson took over and nothing really changed, the dissapointment at Wembley in 2013 and finally culminating in Radford's first two seasons which were an unmitigated disaster that many fans who were non season ticket holders simply found better things to spend their hard earned on and with kids actually cheaper overall.

You also have the friday night situation which for quite a few is a bind.

it would need a few seasons of continued success to start the numbers increasing significantly IMHO but I fear that other factors away from the actual rugby itself have now taken affect to hinder that growth.



I personally don't think it's the outright cost because a season ticket is what, £5 a week, a child season ticket is another £1 on top. It's that some (& atm that's a significant number) just would rather spend that elsewhere.

I am aware you will disagree with this next comment.2014/15 were only an unmitigated disaster if you were expecting the team to be in finals and lifting trophies in those seasons.That both Pearson and Radford had quoted when Radford was appointed that a lot of deadwood on big contracts would have to be moved on and it would take a while to do this should very much be factored in to our final league position. Given the injuries we had on 2015, especially towards the end of that season, it had to be viewed as a satisfactory season.Lets not go round in circles on this, you disagree, that's fair enough, but given the number of times this topic has been raised, I am surprised you cannot be a little more balanced about it.