WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WHERE HAVE ALL THE FANS GONE!

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk WHERE HAVE ALL THE FANS GONE!

 
Post a reply

Re: WHERE HAVE ALL THE FANS GONE!

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:24 pm
ccs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2597
... I'd imagine anyone reading your posts would be put off the game for life.

Re: WHERE HAVE ALL THE FANS GONE!

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:11 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3742
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
ccs wrote:
... I'd imagine anyone reading your posts would be put off the game for life.

YAWN.
Do you have anything to add to the discussion or not?
Maybe something you can add to explain why fans are not coming to games in as many numbers as previously. How much of an effect TV has on games or not, anything or you just here to whine and troll because you're not capable of proper adult debate/discussion?

Re: WHERE HAVE ALL THE FANS GONE!

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:16 am
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6954
Location: Here there and everywhere
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
This was stated as a massive issue in the Rugby leaguer in the early 80s, funny how most clubs have increased their attendances massively since then, apart from one club...

The amount of damage done by false promises and false dawns that has seen the fans dwindle away cannot really be estimated.

However I thought it was really telling that Pearson thought he needed to give tickets away for £5 for the first home game to encourage fans of the challenge cup holders to turn up in numbers. smacked of desperation and it backfired massively.

We are now at a point where fans are expecting a big reduction on cup match or play-off games, some even complaining at paying full price or stating they aren't paying it so won't/can't come.

I know for some money is tight but I see it that in those couple of years after Pearson took over and nothing really changed, the dissapointment at Wembley in 2013 and finally culminating in Radford's first two seasons which were an unmitigated disaster that many fans who were non season ticket holders simply found better things to spend their hard earned on and with kids actually cheaper overall.
You also have the friday night situation which for quite a few is a bind.
it would need a few seasons of continued success to start the numbers increasing significantly IMHO but I fear that other factors away from the actual rugby itself have now taken affect to hinder that growth.

I personally don't think it's the outright cost because a season ticket is what, £5 a week, a child season ticket is another £1 on top. It's that some (& atm that's a significant number) just would rather spend that elsewhere.


I am aware you will disagree with this next comment.

2014/15 were only an unmitigated disaster if you were expecting the team to be in finals and lifting trophies in those seasons.

That both Pearson and Radford had quoted when Radford was appointed that a lot of deadwood on big contracts would have to be moved on and it would take a while to do this should very much be factored in to our final league position. Given the injuries we had on 2015, especially towards the end of that season, it had to be viewed as a satisfactory season.

Lets not go round in circles on this, you disagree, that's fair enough, but given the number of times this topic has been raised, I am surprised you cannot be a little more balanced about it.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BESTY, BraddersFC, Clearwing, Cotillion, DABHAND, fosdyke99, Homenaway, Karen, Lincoln Imp, Mild mannered Janitor, Mr. Zucchini Head, Paddyfc, PCollinson1990, Raggytash, The FC Aces, tigersteve, Touchliner, Towns88, Wilde 3, yorksguy1865 and 206 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,8191,73276,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM