Some good points already made, personally I think the squeeze on peoples finances and the change in demographic of many RL towns (most towns have had an influx of Eastern European migrants who don't know what RL is) have had a big impact.



The game has become more exciting in one sense because it is more competitive than ever, but I feel the quality has gone down and there are fewer big name players. Signing a big name Aussie/Kiwi for the next season was pretty much the Hetheringtons marketing policy for the club for a decade, now you usually have to google who the overseas signing is.



Game time/day is a factor, but there isnt really a clear winner between Fridays and Sundays and people work more varied shifts these days. I do think the club could look at playing teams who can bring a decent away following on a Sunday though, the Cas game the other week had a miles better atmosphere and crowd than it would have done on a Friday, last weeks Saturday teatime slot wasnt bad either.



I do think buying tickets at the KCOM isnt the easiest though but of course realise that isnt the clubs fault. The ground itself is now surrounded by fences and bollards, you can drive in like you did when it opened, and not being able to pay on the turnstyles for a half empty ground is ridiculous. Buying your passholder seat for a cup game shouldent be so hard either, should be as simple as just logging in to an app or a website and paying.