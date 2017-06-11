WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WHERE HAVE ALL THE FANS GONE!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:49 pm
MR FRISK
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1686
Not just Hull but MOST clubs in SL seem to have got lower crowds this year and last! Hull used to get 12,500-13,000 per home game and now get 10,000 Wigan used to get 15-16,000 per game and have gone down to 12,500. The only clubs to see an increase is Cas who get about 8,000 per game compered to 5-6,000 this last few seasons. I think the modern game is well below what we saw in the early 00's e.g. better players and not as much stoppages in games and refs that dont have a clue if a blatant TRY OR NO TRY! we have touch judges who cant see a forward pass even if they went to spec savers and games keep getting moved due to t.v. the salary cap has ruined the game :READING:

Re: WHERE HAVE ALL THE FANS GONE!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:02 pm
the cal train
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2429
Location: West Hull
aren't our gates up on last year? Have to agree on the officiating putting people off, a mate who's a firm football fan but watches rugby when there's nowt else on sky always texts me asking what the refs are doing.

I think a lot of regular fans walking away from the game is down to belt tightening too, real terms wages are down on ten years ago and prices up, and our sport is centred in areas that tend to feel the brunt of such matters disproportionately.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith

Re: WHERE HAVE ALL THE FANS GONE!

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:05 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17346
Hull's average increased (albeit slightly) in both 2015 and 2016. Having said that 2014 was our lowest average since 2006.

This year in terms of like for like games with last season (ignoring the Leigh game) we are up around 1,200 per fixture.

There are many reasons for the general fall in attendances. Not least the declining standard of rugby league and lack of big name players.

It's a shame because as the Warrington play off game showed last year the potential is there to pull in big crowds.

