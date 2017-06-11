Not just Hull but MOST clubs in SL seem to have got lower crowds this year and last! Hull used to get 12,500-13,000 per home game and now get 10,000 Wigan used to get 15-16,000 per game and have gone down to 12,500. The only clubs to see an increase is Cas who get about 8,000 per game compered to 5-6,000 this last few seasons. I think the modern game is well below what we saw in the early 00's e.g. better players and not as much stoppages in games and refs that dont have a clue if a blatant TRY OR NO TRY! we have touch judges who cant see a forward pass even if they went to spec savers and games keep getting moved due to t.v. the salary cap has ruined the game