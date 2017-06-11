Round Seventeen of the Kingstone Press Championship got underway with a Saturday afternoon fixture at Toulouse, where Olympique entertained Rochdale Hornets.There were some intriguing games on Sunday afternoon with high-flying Featherstone at the Bulls, Dewsbury looking for a third consecutive win at London, and Halifax needing a victory at Sheffield to maintain their push for a place in the top four.League leaders Hull KR had simple looking trip to Oldham while Swinton were the hosts for the visit of Batley Bulldogs.