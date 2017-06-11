Kingstone Press Championship Round Seventeen Round Up
Round Seventeen of the Kingstone Press Championship got underway with a Saturday afternoon fixture at Toulouse, where Olympique entertained Rochdale Hornets.
There were some intriguing games on Sunday afternoon with high-flying Featherstone at the Bulls, Dewsbury looking for a third consecutive win at London, and Halifax needing a victory at Sheffield to maintain their push for a place in the top four.
League leaders Hull KR had simple looking trip to Oldham while Swinton were the hosts for the visit of Batley Bulldogs.
READ MORE ON THIS STORY...