ninearches wrote: I think it is fair to say that things have not been right at the Wire since Old Trafford against Wigan in 2013. Hodgson was not played & it seems that things have not been smooth with player unrest surfacing at times.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing but i think that was when we started on the slippery slope to where we are now.

^^^^^^ THIS ^^^^^^I've been as guilty as most in thinking the decline from 2013 was just a blip as we rebuilt. But in all honesty last year we weren't outstanding just good in a bad quality league that year. And we didn't have the mentality required to grind out the wins when needed in the finals.We are in real danger of losing our top flight status and we should have fixed this with the right coaching replacements earlier rather than later. I won't pretend to know who that is, but the form of the teams around us (even Leigh and Widnes) is evidence that we are sliding further in confidence and ability with each heavy loss.We need a fresh start immediately. I know it won't happen though, the board will allow Smith and the old boys a season in the lower leagues to address our failings, and unfortunately our few genuinely world-class players will be free agents by then.