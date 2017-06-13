WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Enough is Enough

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Enough is Enough

 
Post a reply

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:16 am
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 225
Location: Dubai
ninearches wrote:
I think it is fair to say that things have not been right at the Wire since Old Trafford against Wigan in 2013. Hodgson was not played & it seems that things have not been smooth with player unrest surfacing at times.
Hindsight is a wonderful thing but i think that was when we started on the slippery slope to where we are now.


^^^^^^ THIS ^^^^^^

I've been as guilty as most in thinking the decline from 2013 was just a blip as we rebuilt. But in all honesty last year we weren't outstanding just good in a bad quality league that year. And we didn't have the mentality required to grind out the wins when needed in the finals.

We are in real danger of losing our top flight status and we should have fixed this with the right coaching replacements earlier rather than later. I won't pretend to know who that is, but the form of the teams around us (even Leigh and Widnes) is evidence that we are sliding further in confidence and ability with each heavy loss.

We need a fresh start immediately. I know it won't happen though, the board will allow Smith and the old boys a season in the lower leagues to address our failings, and unfortunately our few genuinely world-class players will be free agents by then.

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:09 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8063
Crazy conspiracy theories [cct]....?
(Not what I believe to be case) bit I'm fed up listening to TS justification postmatch talk.

[cct#1] That dream that someone is on railway line and you dash in to pull them to safety in the nic of time)...ego TS saves the club from relegation in the nic of time...the Hero.

[cct#2] senior players want Agar or TS and Agar out, and have conspired to purposesly mess up every attack play on tackle 5, and to be slow to slide a defence as to let tries in out wide....over and over.

[cct#3] senior players want themselves out of the club do they can cash in on better deals under the dozens of vacant marquee positions around SL. So have conspired to get their 'current lousy contracts' cancelled with relegation.

[cct#4] the board don't actually care anymore!.... {this one has some substantial to it}

Feel free to add any others if you wish.
once a wire always a wire

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:15 am
Snaggletooth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Oct 08, 2009 11:56 am
Posts: 701
[cc#5] A player "playing hide the sausage" with another players partner?

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:16 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35301
Location: "The cuss i will?"
easyWire wrote:
^^^^^^ THIS ^^^^^^

I've been as guilty as most in thinking the decline from 2013 was just a blip as we rebuilt. But in all honesty last year we weren't outstanding just good in a bad quality league that year. And we didn't have the mentality required to grind out the wins when needed in the finals.

We are in real danger of losing our top flight status and we should have fixed this with the right coaching replacements earlier rather than later. I won't pretend to know who that is, but the form of the teams around us (even Leigh and Widnes) is evidence that we are sliding further in confidence and ability with each heavy loss.

We need a fresh start immediately. I know it won't happen though, the board will allow Smith and the old boys a season in the lower leagues to address our failings, and unfortunately our few genuinely world-class players will be free agents by then.



I can't dispute that things have been on the slide since then, people seem to dismiss 2014 as being bad but we were one score away from getting to the gf at wigan, that seems to have been eclipsed by 2015 being fooking dreadful.
I recall us being average that year, choked in the cup semi and struggled with a cobbled together pack.

I would equate that to 06, when we got a couple if big wins at Bradford and wigan, and our first play off win, but it papered over a huge amount of cracks
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ant1, Builth Wells Wire, easyWire, Edinburgh Warrior, Gazwire, Irish Wire, jj86, ninearches, Philth, rubber duckie, Snaggletooth, the flying biscuit, Watford Wire, WF Rhino and 275 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,8201,73276,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM