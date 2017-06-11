WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:07 pm
I couldn't care less anymore.. bought a season ticket for 4 of this year for the first time... That won't be happening again.. I'll get the kids one, but no way am I ever being locked into this scenario ever again.
If we were at least trying to score, i.e. Wigan.. I could handle it... But it's bordering on match fixing to get the coach sacked...
I heard a rumour at half time at the first home game vs Castleford that We were looking at bringing Craig Bellamy in from Australia next year... If that does happen... This whole mess will make sense at least.

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:00 pm
I heard a rumour at half time at the first home game vs Castleford that We were looking at bringing Craig Bellamy in from Australia next year... If that does happen... This whole mess will make sense at least.


No chance.... Bellamy Signed a contract till the end of next season.
Signing him for 2019 season would be a more likely option (assuming we are still in superleague). :shock:
Cronk will leave at the end of this season and you would think Cameron Smith and Billy Slater will consider retiring at the end of the 2018 season as both would be 35 midway through that following season.

would Bellamy want to stay at Melbourne without Cronk Slater and Smith. it would be brave....
Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:05 am
Perhaps Tony & Rich would fit in well advising the PM at no 10.

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:31 am
After yesterday's printing money exercise of - 14 at evens on Castleford. This week's appears to be Wigan - 4 at 10/11 :DRUMMER:

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:53 am
Is it just me but I'm kind of enjoying this season. I cant really put my finger on it but its probably the intrigue and the change from the norm that's appealing. Ok we may go down but I don't think we're a financial nut job and so we'll survive and return. It's a big dipper ride and its more exciting than a carousel.

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:05 am
Are you suffering from Stockholm syndrome?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:02 pm
:-) How much did you win?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:48 pm
Only £30, would've been more, but had £10 on -31.5 too Which was looking good after 43 minutes

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:41 pm
[quote="RyoWidnes"]When you support and watch the untreated excrement I do, I find it quite comical listening to you lot moaning about anything, I mean come on, do you really think you'll go down when there are teams like Widnes, Catalans in the mix. PS you can keep the giraffe necked snake tho'.[/quot

In your pomp what would the Widnes fans be saying about replacing Howard for Crosby Sorensen for sims Davies for Evans or offiah for Russell??

Some see the lls as a success yes it's a nice cup to win but the goal for us to win a gf and in his time here we've only gotten to 3 finals won 3 cc and a lls along with the odd gf and yes he should be given a pass for this season but his free pass was used up season before last when again we were bang average and won zero.

people had this debate two years ago or were starting to worry about smith being the right man so it's not like it's all happened this season and yes with a cc final win we will take a lot more than attend the hj but so does every club I would imagine yourselves included would take more than the few k that turn up every week

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:51 pm
I think it is fair to say that things have not been right at the Wire since Old Trafford against Wigan in 2013. Hodgson was not played & it seems that things have not been smooth with player unrest surfacing at times.
Hindsight is a wonderful thing but i think that was when we started on the slippery slope to where we are now.
