Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:07 pm
I couldn't care less anymore.. bought a season ticket for 4 of this year for the first time... That won't be happening again.. I'll get the kids one, but no way am I ever being locked into this scenario ever again.
If we were at least trying to score, i.e. Wigan.. I could handle it... But it's bordering on match fixing to get the coach sacked...
I heard a rumour at half time at the first home game vs Castleford that We were looking at bringing Craig Bellamy in from Australia next year... If that does happen... This whole mess will make sense at least.

Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:00 pm
CharlieWong wrote:
I heard a rumour at half time at the first home game vs Castleford that We were looking at bringing Craig Bellamy in from Australia next year... If that does happen... This whole mess will make sense at least.


No chance.... Bellamy Signed a contract till the end of next season.
Signing him for 2019 season would be a more likely option (assuming we are still in superleague). :shock:
Cronk will leave at the end of this season and you would think Cameron Smith and Billy Slater will consider retiring at the end of the 2018 season as both would be 35 midway through that following season.

would Bellamy want to stay at Melbourne without Cronk Slater and Smith. it would be brave....
Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:05 am
Perhaps Tony & Rich would fit in well advising the PM at no 10.

Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:31 am
After yesterday's printing money exercise of - 14 at evens on Castleford. This week's appears to be Wigan - 4 at 10/11 :DRUMMER:

Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:53 am
Is it just me but I'm kind of enjoying this season. I cant really put my finger on it but its probably the intrigue and the change from the norm that's appealing. Ok we may go down but I don't think we're a financial nut job and so we'll survive and return. It's a big dipper ride and its more exciting than a carousel.

Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:05 am
Are you suffering from Stockholm syndrome?

Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:02 pm
Tiz Lad wrote:
After yesterday's printing money exercise of - 14 at evens on Castleford. This week's appears to be Wigan - 4 at 10/11 :DRUMMER:


:-) How much did you win?
