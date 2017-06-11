I couldn't care less anymore.. bought a season ticket for 4 of this year for the first time... That won't be happening again.. I'll get the kids one, but no way am I ever being locked into this scenario ever again.

If we were at least trying to score, i.e. Wigan.. I could handle it... But it's bordering on match fixing to get the coach sacked...

I heard a rumour at half time at the first home game vs Castleford that We were looking at bringing Craig Bellamy in from Australia next year... If that does happen... This whole mess will make sense at least.