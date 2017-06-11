WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Enough is Enough

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Enough is Enough

 
Post a reply

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:09 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 171
Could see Cullen return in interim if smag go. Assisting Briers.

Interesting to see Briers is never in people's plans for the future..
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:10 pm
RyoWidnes Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 11
runningman29 wrote:
Roy have you nothing better to do than troll?


When you support and watch the untreated excrement I do, I find it quite comical listening to you lot moaning about anything, I mean come on, do you really think you'll go down when there are teams like Widnes, Catalans in the mix. PS you can keep the giraffe necked snake tho'.

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:11 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 211
Location: Dubai
Briers would be in my plans... just not as head coach.

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:25 pm
wolfie wales Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue May 04, 2010 11:07 pm
Posts: 174
john kear until end of season

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:27 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 171
wolfie wales wrote:
john kear until end of season

Could be a mercy appointment, considering his current employers will be in the play offs. It'll be good to help out the smaller teams.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:53 pm
Psychedelic Casual Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Sep 01, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 313
Location: Manchester
JonnoTheGreat wrote:
I've seen Wire fans boasting about winning a few League Leaders Shields on these boards and now because you lot want Smith out, you simply are now suddenly dismissing them and insisting you ain't won anything since 2012.

It's quite conceivable, maybe not in your world of course, that the people saying those things - try and get your head around this for a minute if you can - are actually not the same people
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:03 pm
matt_wire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Apr 14, 2005 7:01 pm
Posts: 386
Location: Great Sankey, Warrington.
JonnoTheGreat wrote:
I've seen Wire fans boasting about winning a few League Leaders Shields on these boards and now because you lot want Smith out, you simply are now suddenly dismissing them and insisting you ain't won anything since 2012.

You're missing the point. We haven't won anything else, anything new. There hasn't been progress.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, allezcas, Ashton Bears, Barbed Wire, barham red, Big Ask, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, Chetnik, Dannyboywt, djhudds, Emley Cat, Fourpointtry, Frankiefartown, gary numan, Gaz3376, Gazwire, Giantscorpio, Hasbag, Hashman, infamous grouse, Irish Wire, Irregular Hoops, jj86, karetaker, kev123, Leeds Thirteen, lefty goldblatt, LyndsayGill, Man Mountain, matt_wire, morrisseyisawire, MortigiTempo, Old Man John, POSTL, Psychedelic Casual, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Run leroy , run !, Saddened!, Shazbaz, silvertail-wolf, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Stitch, TF and the wire, The Devil's Advocate, the flying biscuit, Touchliner, Uncle Rico, Vespid_Wire, WalterWizard, Watford Wire, Who are ya!!, Wigg'n, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, wolfie wales, worthing wire, Ziggy Stardust and 819 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,8362,65976,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
24
- 25WORKINGTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
24
- 32HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
0
- 54HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
12
- 26BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
52
- 8DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
20
- 52YORK  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
62
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
36
- 12KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
28
- 24HEMEL  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
24
- 24BARROW  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
12
- 36FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
36
- 16WARRINGTON
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM