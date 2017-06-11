|
|
Could see Cullen return in interim if smag go. Assisting Briers.
Interesting to see Briers is never in people's plans for the future..
|
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:10 pm
|
|
runningman29 wrote:
Roy have you nothing better to do than troll?
When you support and watch the untreated excrement I do, I find it quite comical listening to you lot moaning about anything, I mean come on, do you really think you'll go down when there are teams like Widnes, Catalans in the mix. PS you can keep the giraffe necked snake tho'.
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:11 pm
|
|
Briers would be in my plans... just not as head coach.
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:25 pm
|
|
john kear until end of season
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:27 pm
|
|
wolfie wales wrote:
john kear until end of season
Could be a mercy appointment, considering his current employers will be in the play offs. It'll be good to help out the smaller teams.
|
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:53 pm
|
|
JonnoTheGreat wrote:
I've seen Wire fans boasting about winning a few League Leaders Shields on these boards and now because you lot want Smith out, you simply are now suddenly dismissing them and insisting you ain't won anything since 2012.
It's quite conceivable, maybe not in your world of course, that the people saying those things - try and get your head around this for a minute if you can - are actually not the same people
|
--- ¡ We are Wire ! ---
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:03 pm
|
|
JonnoTheGreat wrote:
I've seen Wire fans boasting about winning a few League Leaders Shields on these boards and now because you lot want Smith out, you simply are now suddenly dismissing them and insisting you ain't won anything since 2012.
You're missing the point. We haven't won anything else, anything new. There hasn't been progress.
|
