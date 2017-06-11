WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:06 pm
Sir David Beckham Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 20, 2012 1:00 pm
Posts: 45
Location: Yorkshire
This is embarassing. We are poor. All of the progress we have made over 5 years is being lost. Its time for the board to say thanks for the memories but bye.

We need to act now otherwise we will be in some serious trouble come the end of the season

Hill, Ratchford, Savielo, Westerman, Clark and Lineham to stay. The rest need shipping out. A rebuild is needed. Fresh ideas and not excuses.

Monoghan? Hodgson? to come in? Thoughts?

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:23 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 209
Location: Dubai
First and foremost a new coach just to try and stave off the threat of relegation.

Once (IF) we survive let's spend the next year worrying about the squad rebuild.

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:39 pm
JonnoTheGreat Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:28 pm
Posts: 26
Tony Smith has brought major success to you lot. Yet now screaming for his head.

It was only last season you finished top.

He should be given a free pass today as you were never going to get a result away to a top club like Cas.

