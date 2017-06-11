|
This is embarassing. We are poor. All of the progress we have made over 5 years is being lost. Its time for the board to say thanks for the memories but bye.
We need to act now otherwise we will be in some serious trouble come the end of the season
Hill, Ratchford, Savielo, Westerman, Clark and Lineham to stay. The rest need shipping out. A rebuild is needed. Fresh ideas and not excuses.
Monoghan? Hodgson? to come in? Thoughts?
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:23 pm
First and foremost a new coach just to try and stave off the threat of relegation.
Once (IF) we survive let's spend the next year worrying about the squad rebuild.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:39 pm
Tony Smith has brought major success to you lot. Yet now screaming for his head.
It was only last season you finished top.
He should be given a free pass today as you were never going to get a result away to a top club like Cas.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:50 pm
and what about the thrashings at leigh hudds cats sts leeds..thrashings happen but nearly every away game is simply not good enough
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:53 pm
God you lot are so fickle. You've got an actual fan bankrolling you lot for years. You've been spoilt with success for years, but you'll still fill your bandwagons for Old Trafford and Wembley tho' no doubt.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:54 pm
jj86
Strong-running second rower
Yet we have won nothing of note since 2012 despite having one of the best squads in the league.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:59 pm
I've seen Wire fans boasting about winning a few League Leaders Shields on these boards and now because you lot want Smith out, you simply are now suddenly dismissing them and insisting you ain't won anything since 2012.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:02 pm
Roy have you nothing better to do than troll?
Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:02 pm
Only as good as your last game. SOMETHING has changed since last year, and if only we knew what. There seems to be no aknowledgement. We're not "just below where we need to be", clearly the touchdown club isn't the only thing we're bringing back, playing like real relegation fodder.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:07 pm
Well you can forget Monaghan and Hodgson for a start. There is no evidence whatsoever at this stage that either of them have the makings of a good, never mind a top, head coach.
We need change, but it has to be the right change, made with the head not the heart.
We need an uber-coach, and rather than throwing money at players who quite clearly don't give one, throw the money at a coach with the pedigree instead.
