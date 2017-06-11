WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Enough is Enough

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Enough is Enough

 
Post a reply

Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:06 pm
Sir David Beckham Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 20, 2012 1:00 pm
Posts: 45
Location: Yorkshire
This is embarassing. We are poor. All of the progress we have made over 5 years is being lost. Its time for the board to say thanks for the memories but bye.

We need to act now otherwise we will be in some serious trouble come the end of the season

Hill, Ratchford, Savielo, Westerman, Clark and Lineham to stay. The rest need shipping out. A rebuild is needed. Fresh ideas and not excuses.

Monoghan? Hodgson? to come in? Thoughts?

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:23 pm
easyWire User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 210
Location: Dubai
First and foremost a new coach just to try and stave off the threat of relegation.

Once (IF) we survive let's spend the next year worrying about the squad rebuild.

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:39 pm
JonnoTheGreat Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:28 pm
Posts: 27
Tony Smith has brought major success to you lot. Yet now screaming for his head.

It was only last season you finished top.

He should be given a free pass today as you were never going to get a result away to a top club like Cas.

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:50 pm
sir adrian morley User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6597
Location: Home sweet home
JonnoTheGreat wrote:
Tony Smith has brought major success to you lot. Yet now screaming for his head.

It was only last season you finished top.

He should be given a free pass today as you were never going to get a result away to a top club like Cas.

and what about the thrashings at leigh hudds cats sts leeds..thrashings happen but nearly every away game is simply not good enough

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:53 pm
RyoWidnes Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 17, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 11
God you lot are so fickle. You've got an actual fan bankrolling you lot for years. You've been spoilt with success for years, but you'll still fill your bandwagons for Old Trafford and Wembley tho' no doubt.

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:54 pm
jj86 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Apr 06, 2010 7:47 pm
Posts: 452
JonnoTheGreat wrote:
Tony Smith has brought major success to you lot. Yet now screaming for his head.

It was only last season you finished top.

He should be given a free pass today as you were never going to get a result away to a top club like Cas.


Yet we have won nothing of note since 2012 despite having one of the best squads in the league.

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:59 pm
JonnoTheGreat Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:28 pm
Posts: 27
jj86 wrote:
Yet we have won nothing of note since 2012 despite having one of the best squads in the league.


I've seen Wire fans boasting about winning a few League Leaders Shields on these boards and now because you lot want Smith out, you simply are now suddenly dismissing them and insisting you ain't won anything since 2012.

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:02 pm
runningman29 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1395
Location: Warrington
RyoWidnes wrote:
God you lot are so fickle. You've got an actual fan bankrolling you lot for years. You've been spoilt with success for years, but you'll still fill your bandwagons for Old Trafford and Wembley tho' no doubt.
Roy have you nothing better to do than troll?

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:02 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 170
jj86 wrote:
Yet we have won nothing of note since 2012 despite having one of the best squads in the league.

Only as good as your last game. SOMETHING has changed since last year, and if only we knew what. There seems to be no aknowledgement. We're not "just below where we need to be", clearly the touchdown club isn't the only thing we're bringing back, playing like real relegation fodder.

Re: Enough is Enough

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:07 pm
morrisseyisawire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1396
Well you can forget Monaghan and Hodgson for a start. There is no evidence whatsoever at this stage that either of them have the makings of a good, never mind a top, head coach.

We need change, but it has to be the right change, made with the head not the heart.

We need an uber-coach, and rather than throwing money at players who quite clearly don't give one, throw the money at a coach with the pedigree instead.
Next

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: *H*FC, 100% Wire, Barbed Wire, barham red, Big Ask, bonaire, Brendinio, Builth Wells Wire, Clearwing, dickyflourbag, easthullwesty, easyWire, Emley Cat, Erik the not red, fosdyke99, Fourpointtry, Gazwire, goodways sore chops, Google [Bot], Google Adsense [Bot], Hashman, Hicks Is A God, jj86, JonnoTheGreat, karetaker, kev123, lefty goldblatt, Man Mountain, matt6169, Milly, morrisseyisawire, Moving Forward, Mr Snoodle, mrpurfect, Paddyfc, pattiecake, Philth, POSTL, REDWHITEANDBLUE, runningman29, RyoWidnes, ScottyWire, Shazbaz, silvertail-wolf, Sir David Beckham, Smith's Brolly, Straight outta the zoo, The Devil's Advocate, the flying biscuit, Tiz Lad, WalterWizard, Watford Wire, wigginswarrior, wire-flyer, WireWireWire and 696 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,7742,26776,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
24
- 25WORKINGTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
24
- 32HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
0
- 54HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
12
- 26BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
52
- 8DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
20
- 52YORK  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
62
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
36
- 12KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
28
- 24HEMEL  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
24
- 24BARROW  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
12
- 36FEATHERSTONE  
 NOW 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
36
- 10WARRINGTON
  
Westerman Try
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM