Smith's Brolly wrote: This is an entertainment business. If people aren't entertained there is plenty of alternatives.

really when did it change from a contact sport played by professional sportsmen to an entertainment business maybe we need Simon cowell in then he's done ok with X factor !!Get a grip that's the kind of thing someone who only sings when winning would say!! I'm entertained by a hard fought battle that the team give their all to win and if we lose I'd just hope that if we lose them it was not down to lack of effortYes we need to get back behind the team but we also nee d the team to start reacting to the situation were in which is unlikely as half of em know won't be here next year again awful truly awful planning to have virtually a starting 17 ooc at the end of the season !!I never want to see us lose especially to the pies and want us to win this week I disagree with your logic rubber the team should have been full of confidance after winning their wcc had yet were dire the following week which we can saytmaube bit of a hangover fro the win but we've never regained it !! Even after a few wins which should build confidance we've not improved! This is a game we're having to prepare for rather than either restring those who need it and get those underperforming players sorted physically and in their heads too !! But now they've got to carry on and train for the inevitable defeat !!