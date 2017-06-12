WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todays Game V Castleford

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:32 pm
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 178
This is an entertainment business. If people aren't entertained there is plenty of alternatives.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:07 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8694
I suppose if I watch on BBC TV I'll miss out on that big match atmosphere that the HJ is famed for.

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:19 pm
Dezzies_right_hook
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 578
Smith's Brolly wrote:
This is an entertainment business. If people aren't entertained there is plenty of alternatives.




really when did it change from a contact sport played by professional sportsmen to an entertainment business maybe we need Simon cowell in then he's done ok with X factor !!

Get a grip that's the kind of thing someone who only sings when winning would say!! I'm entertained by a hard fought battle that the team give their all to win and if we lose I'd just hope that if we lose them it was not down to lack of effort

Yes we need to get back behind the team but we also nee d the team to start reacting to the situation were in which is unlikely as half of em know won't be here next year again awful truly awful planning to have virtually a starting 17 ooc at the end of the season !!

I never want to see us lose especially to the pies and want us to win this week I disagree with your logic rubber the team should have been full of confidance after winning their wcc had yet were dire the following week which we can saytmaube bit of a hangover fro the win but we've never regained it !! Even after a few wins which should build confidance we've not improved! This is a game we're having to prepare for rather than either restring those who need it and get those underperforming players sorted physically and in their heads too !! But now they've got to carry on and train for the inevitable defeat !!

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:30 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8694
Smith's Brolly wrote:
This is an entertainment business. If people aren't entertained there is plenty of alternatives.


Dezzies_right_hook wrote:

Get a grip that's the kind of thing someone who only sings when winning would say!! I'm entertained by a hard fought battle that the team give their all to win and if we lose I'd just hope that if we lose them it was not down to lack of effort



? Don't understand. Are you not both in agreement ?

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:11 am
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 178
Wires71 wrote:
? Don't understand. Are you not both in agreement ?

Can't help some people.

It's always been about entertainment, don't see communal sitting down on upturned pins just 'cos me ma and me grand ma used to do it.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:00 pm
Wires71
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8694
Smith said we were missing 7 or 8 players for the Cas game. I think that is more BS excuses again as I cannot see 7 or 8 players that would not be in our best 17. I can see 3 excluding long term absentee Currie.

Warrington:
Dagger; Not in full strength team
Penny, Not in full strength team
Ratchford,
Blythe, Not in full strength team
Lineham;
Patton,
Westerman;
Hill,
Clark,
Sims,
Jullien,
Hughes,
Cooper
Brad Dwyer,
George King,
Andre Savelio,
Joe Philbin

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:25 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5310
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Wires71 wrote:
Smith said we were missing 7 or 8 players for the Cas game. I think that is more BS excuses again as I cannot see 7 or 8 players that would not be in our best 17. I can see 3 excluding long term absentee Currie.

Warrington:
Dagger; Not in full strength team
Penny, Not in full strength team
Ratchford,
Blythe, Not in full strength team
Lineham;
Patton,
Westerman;
Hill,
Clark,
Sims,
Jullien,
Hughes,
Cooper
Brad Dwyer,
George King,
Andre Savelio,
Joe Philbin


somehow in the eyes of Tony Smith Toby King has gone from academy prospect getting the odd game here and there and not looking particularly good when doing so, to a stone cold international standard lynch pin of our side and its absolutely horrendous news for the town when hes absent......

we are missing Westwood and Currie....
other players are absent but we aint missing them....
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:38 pm
Smith's Brolly
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 178
Livett too. Great when he played and should have played more last year, but hardly featured in plans for this year. If he did, it was pointless bringing in Blythe. If we waited on replacing Sandow and didn't act as a charity case, perhaps we wouldn't be so short in certain positions?
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 2:15 pm
Geoff
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5198
Smith's Brolly wrote:
This is an entertainment business. If people aren't entertained there is plenty of alternatives.


It is, but that doesn't necessarily mean you have to be there. Watching on tv is also entertaining.
Previous

