Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8057
Johnkendal wrote:
I am not bothered about next week, we should be more concerned about our league situation.
Well your reason for not being bothered..,is the very reason why we should be!!!
Warrington & TS reason for our poor form is confidence so what we need is a break from the pressure of SL and a diversion to find it, to take back into SL the week after.
This game is it, psychologically our most important game of the season so far to win.
.....and to boot, into the semi final of the only trophy with a realistic chance of winning
Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:40 am
Joined: Mon Oct 10, 2011 5:13 pm
Posts: 1279
rubber duckie wrote:
Well your reason for not being bothered..,is the very reason why we should be!!!
Warrington & TS reason for our poor form is confidence so what we need is a break from the pressure of SL and a diversion to find it, to take back into SL the week after.
This game is it, psychologically our most important game of the season so far to win.
.....and to boot, into the semi final of the only trophy with a realistic chance of winning
You are actually insane. The last thing this club needs is a cup distraction. Our entire focus should be finishing in that middle 8. even if they're dead rubber games, at lest we could throw a load of kids in for experience.
People saying they would take a CC win this season, I wouldn't. The CC hangover is well documented and recognised, if we were to suffer that we'd most definitely suffer relegation. and no way on earth would I like our club to become the Wigan Athletic of superleague.
Its ALWAYS our year
Est.1876
Sent to me from heaven... You are my world.
1876 - 2017
BUM BANGERS SINCE 2012
Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:57 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8057
|
I cannot responded when it seems the whole point of my post has gone completely over your head.
once a wire always a wire
Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:04 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8689
|
the flying biscuit wrote:
i shan't be going the Cup game.............dont care
Me neither. I'll be watching from behind the sofa though.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:53 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 4:13 pm
Posts: 464
|
Wires71 wrote:
Me neither. I'll be watching from behind the sofa though.
So neither of you are real fans?
Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:17 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:35 pm
Posts: 1201
Location: Latchford
|
Sweaty Betty's wrote:
So neither of you are real fans?
I'm not going either (unless there are plans to go out on the town straight afterwards). Not sure if this means I'm not a real fan, a fair weather fan or just a fan of beer.
//www.lostadio.co.uk
Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:07 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3087
Location: warrington
|
Sweaty Betty's wrote:
So neither of you are real fans?
Will be a lot not going that wont say so on here, BTW im not going either.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:44 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8689
|
Sweaty Betty's wrote:
So neither of you are real fans?
Nope, not a real fan. I was real enough to go to Castleford though with my family. Does that sort of make me half-real?
Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:01 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 18, 2011 4:13 pm
Posts: 464
|
Wires71 wrote:
Nope, not a real fan. I was real enough to go to Castleford though with my family. Does that sort of make me half-real?
Get behind your team.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:19 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 35
|
I understand the sentiment, but not even a so called 'real fan' should feel obliged to go to a match, especially if they aren't having a good time when they do
