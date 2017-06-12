rubber duckie wrote: Well your reason for not being bothered..,is the very reason why we should be!!!



Warrington & TS reason for our poor form is confidence so what we need is a break from the pressure of SL and a diversion to find it, to take back into SL the week after.

This game is it, psychologically our most important game of the season so far to win.



.....and to boot, into the semi final of the only trophy with a realistic chance of winning

You are actually insane. The last thing this club needs is a cup distraction. Our entire focus should be finishing in that middle 8. even if they're dead rubber games, at lest we could throw a load of kids in for experience.People saying they would take a CC win this season, I wouldn't. The CC hangover is well documented and recognised, if we were to suffer that we'd most definitely suffer relegation. and no way on earth would I like our club to become the Wigan Athletic of superleague.