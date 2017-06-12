Johnkendal wrote:
I am not bothered about next week, we should be more concerned about our league situation.
Well your reason for not being bothered..,is the very reason why we should be!!!
Warrington & TS reason for our poor form is confidence so what we need is a break from the pressure of SL and a diversion to find it, to take back into SL the week after.
This game is it, psychologically our most important game of the season so far to win.
.....and to boot, into the semi final of the only trophy with a realistic chance of winning