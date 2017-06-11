|
I have just watched the highlights of the game on the skysports website and we are not a side that is trying defensively. Jogging is not acceptable. Totally lack of intensity. Thank God Castleford didnt fire on all pistons today.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:25 pm
Smith and Agar, the new Cannon and Ball, only not as funny.
For anyone under the age of 35, Cannon and Ball were as funny as a running sore on your wedding night
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:11 pm
Johnkendal wrote:
I am not bothered about next week, we should be more concerned about our league situation.
Same here.
Have watched the Wire for over forty years but for the first time I'm starting to think it would be better to get beat next week.
What's a trip to Wembley if you get relegated.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:15 pm
TheDoc wrote:
Have just seen same.
Eden scoring five tries against us is desperate.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:21 pm
Sun Jun 11, 2017 8:58 pm
easyWire wrote:
The Famous Quotes Guess-along Game:
Quote No. 437:
"I still think Castleford are a very good attacking team. But I am not convinced about all aspects of them in terms of their defence."
Said by who, and when?
(Clue: He should've been analysing the problems in his own back garden before deconstructing the league leaders' convincing victory)
Is that quote from today? Does he realise they have the best defence in the league?
Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:05 pm
Yeah forget the cup, pointless distraction. Don't want us to lose next week though, if only to avoid another defeat to Wigan in a knockout game.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:08 pm
Will def be lumping on the pies for this game.Least they've been scoring more points than us per game even in defeat.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:15 pm
i shan't be going the Cup game.............dont care
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
