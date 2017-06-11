WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todays Game V Castleford

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:20 pm
TheDoc
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Feb 21, 2009 10:55 pm
Posts: 726
I have just watched the highlights of the game on the skysports website and we are not a side that is trying defensively. Jogging is not acceptable. Totally lack of intensity. Thank God Castleford didnt fire on all pistons today.

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:25 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5545
Location: South Stand.....bored
Smith and Agar, the new Cannon and Ball, only not as funny.


For anyone under the age of 35, Cannon and Ball were as funny as a running sore on your wedding night
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Who is online

