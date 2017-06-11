Smith and Agar, the new Cannon and Ball, only not as funny.
For anyone under the age of 35, Cannon and Ball were as funny as a running sore on your wedding night
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 456, Ashton Bears, Big Ask, Builth Wells Wire, Bullseye, dickyflourbag, easyWire, foggy, Fourpointtry, frank1, Hicks Is A God, jj86, Johnkendal, karetaker, lefty goldblatt, mcfc/wire, Melph, MikeyWire, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, nottinghamtiger, Philth, POSTL, ratticusfinch, runningman29, Shazbaz, Silver Wolf, silvertail-wolf, Slugger McBatt, Smiffy27, the wrestler, TheDoc, Towns88, Vespid_Wire, WalterWizard, Watford Wire, wigsey, Wire Weaver, wolfie wales, Wrath, year of the viking, yorkieboy52 and 695 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|