Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:05 pm
Gronk! wrote:
It was late and it seems to be something Warrington do a lot...almost like it's instructed by the coach.
That CAN'T be true - the players clearly take ZERO notice if what the coach says - apart from in training of course......
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:05 pm
The score is a bit misleading as the margins between wins and losses are fine margins, especially as we trained well all week. There are no easy games inthis league.
Yours, T. Smith.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:06 pm
Gronk! wrote:
It was late and it seems to be something Warrington do a lot...almost like it's instructed by the coach.
Grant Millington a late shoulder charge worse than Hills... he does that a lot
also James Child doesnt send home players to the bin..... we know.....
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:07 pm
Where is that "Smith out" plane
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:11 pm
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Where is that "Smith out" plane
Like most of our squad this season...the pilot has gone missing
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:25 pm
My money is staying in my pocket, until Laurel and Hardy are loved off.
Had enough. Radio turned over to Absolute 80's .......it can't get any worse. It has.......Bananafluffinrama
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:29 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
Grant Millington a late shoulder charge worse than Hills... he does that a lot
also James Child doesnt send home players to the bin..... we know.....
child is a homer,,always favours the home team but its no excuse for the tripe we are serving up atm,,god help us next week,,get your money on wigan what ever the h`cap,,stealing money
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:34 pm
the flying biscuit wrote:
Grant Millington a late shoulder charge worse than Hills... he does that a lot
also James Child doesnt send home players to the bin..... we know.....
He hit a dummy runner, you might want to try seeing the game instead of relying on a radio
(Warrington might well be ahead on the penalty count too despite having way less ball)
