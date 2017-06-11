WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todays Game V Castleford

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:04 pm
Hicks Is A God
Strong-running second rower

Wire fightback!
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:05 pm
matt6169
Cheeky half-back

Gronk! wrote:
It was late and it seems to be something Warrington do a lot...almost like it's instructed by the coach.

That CAN'T be true - the players clearly take ZERO notice if what the coach says - apart from in training of course......

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:05 pm
easyWire
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

The score is a bit misleading as the margins between wins and losses are fine margins, especially as we trained well all week. There are no easy games inthis league.

Yours, T. Smith.

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:06 pm
the flying biscuit
Silver RLFANS Member

Gronk! wrote:
It was late and it seems to be something Warrington do a lot...almost like it's instructed by the coach.



Grant Millington a late shoulder charge worse than Hills... he does that a lot

also James Child doesnt send home players to the bin..... we know..... :CRAZY:
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:07 pm
Builth Wells Wire
Bronze RLFANS Member

Where is that "Smith out" plane

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:11 pm
Hicks Is A God
Strong-running second rower

Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Where is that "Smith out" plane


Like most of our squad this season...the pilot has gone missing
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:25 pm
lefty goldblatt
Silver RLFANS Member

My money is staying in my pocket, until Laurel and Hardy are loved off.

Had enough. Radio turned over to Absolute 80's .......it can't get any worse. It has.......Bananafluffinrama
Thanks for the memories, Tony.

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:29 pm
sir adrian morley
Silver RLFANS Member

the flying biscuit wrote:
Grant Millington a late shoulder charge worse than Hills... he does that a lot

also James Child doesnt send home players to the bin..... we know..... :CRAZY:


child is a homer,,always favours the home team but its no excuse for the tripe we are serving up atm,,god help us next week,,get your money on wigan what ever the h`cap,,stealing money

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:34 pm
Gronk!
Bronze RLFANS Member

the flying biscuit wrote:
Grant Millington a late shoulder charge worse than Hills... he does that a lot

also James Child doesnt send home players to the bin..... we know..... :CRAZY:


He hit a dummy runner, you might want to try seeing the game instead of relying on a radio :lol:

(Warrington might well be ahead on the penalty count too despite having way less ball)
