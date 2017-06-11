WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todays Game V Castleford

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Todays Game V Castleford

 
Post a reply

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:54 pm
runningman29 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1394
Location: Warrington
Make no bones this could be a very dark day in the history of this club.

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:55 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5380
20-0 after 15 mins. Wow.

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:56 pm
silvertail-wolf User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 162
On the eerrrrr positive we could go unbeaten next season bar the Toronto wolfpack

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:57 pm
Philth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 757
Location: Purgatory
Be interesting to see attendance at the Wigan match.
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:57 pm
silver2 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 778
Location: Warrington
The good news is that Tesco will be able to extend their car park. .

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:58 pm
wire-flyer Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 27
We'll be fine once the grounds firm up a bit

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:59 pm
Big Ask User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Feb 22, 2007 1:40 pm
Posts: 3107
Location: Doha, Qatar - Home of the 2022 World Cup
Hate to think where this is going to finish. Completely and utterly shot to pieces
Fat blokes in the mud, flat caps, bogs that drain pi55 directly onto your boots - Now it's all 'Big Ask', 'Arm Wrestle', 'Collision' 'Contact' 'Facials' 'Upper Body Strength' 'Big Units' 'Scooting from Dummy Half' 'Energy Levels' 'Laying the Platform' and 'T-R-Y'.

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:01 pm
100% Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 05, 2005 10:29 am
Posts: 3556
Location: The Gig In The Sky
Philth wrote:
Be interesting to see attendance at the Wigan match.


Less than 6k
[URL=//www.trueachievements.com/Wirelad2904.htm][IMG]//www.trueachievements.com/gamercards/Wirelad2904.png[/IMG][/URL]

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:02 pm
silvertail-wolf User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 162
I think Mr Smith and Co will leave if it becomes an annihilation

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:03 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5302
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
Gronk! wrote:
It was late and it seems to be something Warrington do a lot...almost like it's instructed by the coach.


give us a list pal ..... as a Wire fan Its not something we do a lot of at all.
But I bow to your superior knowledge, you know like not watching them as much as us..... :CRAZY:

We are lots of things currently, but being known for late shot merchants is not one of them....I guess you just made that up.

you should just enjoy your win....
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, aliw2001, apollosghost, Big Ask, Bigted, Builth Wells Wire, Clearwing, easyWire, Fourpointtry, gary numan, Gazwire, Hashman, Hicks Is A God, Irish Wire, karetaker, kev123, lefty goldblatt, matt6169, mikej, Milly, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, NickyKiss, Philth, runningman29, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, silver2, silvertail-wolf, Sir David Beckham, the flying biscuit, Tiz Lad, WF Rhino, wigginswarrior, Wigg'n, Wire, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer and 441 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,6941,93876,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
 NOW 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
18
- 20WORKINGTON  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
18
- 16HULL KR  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
0
- 32HALIFAX  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
0
- 16BATLEY  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
30
- 0DEWSBURY  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
0
- 42YORK  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
34
- 0GLOUC  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
14
- 12KEIGHLEY  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
22
- 6HEMEL  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
6
- 16BARROW  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
12
- 10FEATHERSTONE  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
20
- 4WARRINGTON
  
UPDATE!
Lineham Try
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM