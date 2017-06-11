|
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1394
Location: Warrington
|
Make no bones this could be a very dark day in the history of this club.
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:55 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5380
|
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:56 pm
|
Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 162
|
On the eerrrrr positive we could go unbeaten next season bar the Toronto wolfpack
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:57 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 757
Location: Purgatory
|
Be interesting to see attendance at the Wigan match.
|
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:57 pm
|
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 778
Location: Warrington
|
The good news is that Tesco will be able to extend their car park. .
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:58 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 27
|
We'll be fine once the grounds firm up a bit
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:59 pm
|
Joined: Thu Feb 22, 2007 1:40 pm
Posts: 3107
Location: Doha, Qatar - Home of the 2022 World Cup
|
Hate to think where this is going to finish. Completely and utterly shot to pieces
|
Fat blokes in the mud, flat caps, bogs that drain pi55 directly onto your boots - Now it's all 'Big Ask', 'Arm Wrestle', 'Collision' 'Contact' 'Facials' 'Upper Body Strength' 'Big Units' 'Scooting from Dummy Half' 'Energy Levels' 'Laying the Platform' and 'T-R-Y'.
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:01 pm
|
Joined: Tue Apr 05, 2005 10:29 am
Posts: 3556
Location: The Gig In The Sky
|
Philth wrote:
Be interesting to see attendance at the Wigan match.
Less than 6k
|
[URL=//www.trueachievements.com/Wirelad2904.htm][IMG]//www.trueachievements.com/gamercards/Wirelad2904.png[/IMG][/URL]
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:02 pm
|
Joined: Wed Aug 24, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 162
|
I think Mr Smith and Co will leave if it becomes an annihilation
|
|
Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:03 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5302
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
Gronk! wrote:
It was late and it seems to be something Warrington do a lot...almost like it's instructed by the coach.
give us a list pal ..... as a Wire fan Its not something we do a lot of at all.
But I bow to your superior knowledge, you know like not watching them as much as us.....
We are lots of things currently, but being known for late shot merchants is not one of them....I guess you just made that up.
you should just enjoy your win....
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, aliw2001, apollosghost, Big Ask, Bigted, Builth Wells Wire, Clearwing, easyWire, Fourpointtry, gary numan, Gazwire, Hashman, Hicks Is A God, Irish Wire, karetaker, kev123, lefty goldblatt, matt6169, mikej, Milly, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, NickyKiss, Philth, runningman29, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, silver2, silvertail-wolf, Sir David Beckham, the flying biscuit, Tiz Lad, WF Rhino, wigginswarrior, Wigg'n, Wire, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer and 441 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|