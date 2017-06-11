WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todays Game V Castleford

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves Todays Game V Castleford

 
Post a reply

Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:35 pm
Builth Wells Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2647
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
Image

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:43 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3079
Location: warrington
Lmao, so Dwyer is a better choice than Smith, would of prefered Ratchford in the halves than Westerman, i dont see Cooper as a ball playing forward. Well that's my opinion.

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:43 pm
goodways sore chops Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 20, 2010 9:01 pm
Posts: 200
Ratchford wasted at centre, not many play makers in the team and we put one of our best ones out the centres

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:14 pm
100% Wire User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 05, 2005 10:29 am
Posts: 3554
Location: The Gig In The Sky
Why is Westerman in the halves?
[URL=//www.trueachievements.com/Wirelad2904.htm][IMG]//www.trueachievements.com/gamercards/Wirelad2904.png[/IMG][/URL]

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:17 pm
runningman29 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 8:34 pm
Posts: 1392
Location: Warrington
Cannot think the last time we had a 20 point start on the handicap.Bookies even think this could be a massacre.

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:18 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5379
What even is that team?

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:26 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3079
Location: warrington
I can only assume they trained well all week for that line up.

Re: Todays Game V Castleford

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:34 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5300
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
great start ........we are going well

80- nil today mark my words


76 to go.......
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 100% Wire, apollosghost, Builth Wells Wire, Fourpointtry, Gazwire, goodways sore chops, Irish Wire, jj86, kev123, lefty goldblatt, Milly, morrisseyisawire, Mr Snoodle, REDWHITEANDBLUE, runningman29, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, the flying biscuit, Tiz Lad, Wigg'n, wire-flyer and 337 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,6641,79076,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
 NOW 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
18
- 14WORKINGTON  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
18
- 0HULL KR  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
0
- 20HALIFAX  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
0
- 6BATLEY  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
24
- 0DEWSBURY  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
0
- 30YORK  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
24
- 0GLOUC  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
10
- 12KEIGHLEY  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
22
- 0HEMEL  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
6
- 14BARROW  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
12
- 6FEATHERSTONE  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
4
- 0WARRINGTON
  
Eden Try
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM