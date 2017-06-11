WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Giants at Oldham

Giants at Oldham

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:14 pm
GiantJake1988
Decent game today against Hull KR

Sam Wood & Darnell McIntosh centre wing combo and Tyler Dickinson up front.

Billy Hayes playing for the Rams again against London too I believe - hes on loan there until the end of the season now, played in their win against Batley at Blackpool and against Bradford.

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:16 am
HuddsRL5
Heard Wood and Darnell both scored too as Oldham pushed Oldham close.

Haven't heard of Billy Hayes is he in the 19s?

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:58 pm
brearley84
one of them may get the call up for friday night if turner not fit

wood straight in at centre for me
Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:07 pm
jools
HuddsRL5 wrote:
Heard Wood and Darnell both scored too as Oldham pushed Oldham close.

Haven't heard of Billy Hayes is he in the 19s?


Yes, billy usually plays at loose. Good prospect.
