Decent game today against Hull KR
Sam Wood & Darnell McIntosh centre wing combo and Tyler Dickinson up front.
Billy Hayes playing for the Rams again against London too I believe - hes on loan there until the end of the season now, played in their win against Batley at Blackpool and against Bradford.
