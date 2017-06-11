WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Humble Pie

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:07 pm
I have to admit I did slate Stone earlier in the year and I admit I got it wrong.

We still have a way to go but we now look like a team and im sure we will remain in a top 8 spot. If we had won the close games v Wakey and Cas im sure we could of made top 4 still.

Taai back next week too. I would give either Clough or Wakeman a rest.

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:18 pm
If it were me I'd give clough a test- wKeman seems to be improving every game so whilst that's the. See I'd let him play if he's able.
Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:41 pm
jools wrote:
If it were me I'd give clough a test- wKeman seems to be improving every game so whilst that's the. See I'd let him play if he's able.


25 tackles and 116 metres are not figures that suggest Clough is in need of a rest. For me Taai comes into the 17 for Mellor.

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:00 pm
I much prefer taai at second row. My comment was as I thought stone said taai would be playing up front.
