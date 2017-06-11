I have to admit I did slate Stone earlier in the year and I admit I got it wrong.
We still have a way to go but we now look like a team and im sure we will remain in a top 8 spot. If we had won the close games v Wakey and Cas im sure we could of made top 4 still.
Taai back next week too. I would give either Clough or Wakeman a rest.
