WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Humble Pie

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Humble Pie

 
Post a reply

Humble Pie

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:07 pm
GiantJake1988 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Mar 26, 2016 10:27 am
Posts: 415
I have to admit I did slate Stone earlier in the year and I admit I got it wrong.

We still have a way to go but we now look like a team and im sure we will remain in a top 8 spot. If we had won the close games v Wakey and Cas im sure we could of made top 4 still.

Taai back next week too. I would give either Clough or Wakeman a rest.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: aliw2001, GiantJake1988, GiantMisterE, jools, raceman, roopy and 115 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,6121,79976,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
YORK  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
HEMEL  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
BARROW  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
WARRINGTON
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM