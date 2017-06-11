WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Coaches to Widnes

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:49 am
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1553
If you intend to go to the Widnes game a week on Thursday on the free coaches please read the thread at the top of the board

Very important info
Re: Coaches to Widnes

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 12:06 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1553
GUBRATS wrote:
If you intend to go to the Widnes game a week on Thursday on the free coaches please read the thread at the top of the board

Very important info


Bump
Re: Coaches to Widnes

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 7:19 pm
glow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7367
Steve/Lynda Couple of questions

What time are the coaches likely to be setting off for Widnes?

Is it possible to book one way (going) only? No I have no intention of staying there, young glow works in Runcorn so can come back with him.

Thanks
Re: Coaches to Widnes

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:33 pm
Dick Jones User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 6:36 pm
Posts: 22602
Location: Leigh
6-15 and yes that's fine please state that when booking
Re: Coaches to Widnes

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:56 pm
glow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7367
Dick Jones wrote:
6-15 and yes that's fine please state that when booking


Thanks, might be a bit early/rush to get there for 6:15 but I'm sure I have to leave work early that day :wink:
Users browsing this forum: atomic, ChutneyFanatic, ColD, Dick Jones, eddywalls, frank1, Genehunt, glow, GUBRATS, JackDiggle, lincsrlfan, Markypants, North Stand Leyther, Peter Kay, scrum, shadrack and 192 guests

