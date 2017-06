Mamo needs to work on his ball security before he gets offers from NRL clubs again.

He has come a long way with that. In the under 20s it was literally a 50/50 chance when teams kicked to Mamo whether he'd drop it cold or run the length of the field to score.

He still manages to turn the ball over cheaply 3 or 4 times a game, or did last year, and that's not acceptable in the NRL.