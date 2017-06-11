WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Magic Mamo

Magic Mamo

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:47 am
this guy is playing on a different level

12 tries in 8 games! and thats without a pre season...

lucky to have him for another season next year, hopefully stone can persuade to keep him longer but i cant see it.

3 of those tries yesterday were top class

-one 90 metre interception try

-one from cudjoes kick through where mamo was actually involved in the play before at the opposite side of the field!!!

- one chip over and collect again to score


:CLAP: :CLAP:

the kind of full back i like to see and have been missing for years, joy to watch
Re: Magic Mamo

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:54 pm
He's had a massive influence on the squad.

Equally if not more influential has been Seb. Usually with players in sebs 'mould' they will have a few big games and some quiet ones. His performances have been consistent all year.
It's thanks to him and the other forwards that mamo can do his thing.

Re: Magic Mamo

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:02 pm
Not just the play.

After the Wire game he came over to the kids at the edge of the pitch and signed photos and posed for selfies.

He waved over to the other players, but they stayed in the middle of the pitch.

He seems the kind of player who you could build a real buzz about. As they did at Bradford with Robbie Paul.

Re: Magic Mamo

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:16 pm
Notice he'd gone from enthusiastic clapper to chief drummer for the victory song against the wire.

Seems like a natural leader too.
Re: Magic Mamo

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:55 pm
get ikahihifo and mamo on new deals!

two stand outs this season.
Re: Magic Mamo

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:34 pm
Steve May wrote:
Not just the play.

After the Wire game he came over to the kids at the edge of the pitch and signed photos and posed for selfies.

He waved over to the other players, but they stayed in the middle of the pitch.

He seems the kind of player who you could build a real buzz about. As they did at Bradford with Robbie Paul.


I noticed that too after the Wire game - thought it was poor on behalf of some of the other players.

Re: Magic Mamo

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:53 pm
certainly and infectious character , a positive one to have in the team

his contract is up same time as rick stones... lets hope if rick stays on so does mamo but i think he will go back to the nrl
